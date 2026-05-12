Chris Eubank Jr. still under contract with Boxxer, Shalom says

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Ben Shalom (left) said he still promotes Chris Eubank Jr. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Ben Shalom confirmed Chris Eubank Jr. is still under contract with Boxxer despite the fighter's assertion that he is a "completely FREE agent" with "No ties, No promoter."

Eubank hasn't fought since November when he was beaten in his rematch against Conor Benn. It was later revealed that Eubank was dealing with various health issues as well as a significant weight cut.

In response to the post on social media in which Eubank claimed he was a free agent, Boxxer promoter Shalom said: "I have a great relationship with Chris. There's a lot going on in boxing at the moment. I don't know the motivation, but he is under contract with Boxxer.

"That will work itself out privately. There's a lot of people in people's ears saying they'll cover certain things. All I can say is that we have a contract with him. We have a long-term partnership with Eubank Jr."

Asked if he would be promoting Eubank's next fight, Shalom said: "Yes."

A return date remains up in the air, but Shalom said it's hoped that Eubank will fight again by the end of the year providing he has fully recovered from the issues he battled in the lead-up to the Benn rematch.

"He's got to take his time. That last fight was tough for him," Shalom said.

"A lot of people are saying he perhaps shouldn't have been in the ring. ... He needs to take his time because we want to see a fully fit Eubank.

"We don't want him getting in half fit or ill or anything like that, especially not at the middleweight limit," he said. "I'm hoping it will be by the end of this year."