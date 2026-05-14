Paddy Donovan wants redemption after 'most difficult' part of career

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Paddy Donovan has conceded he is trying to come through the most difficult part of his career as he looks to get back to winning ways against Karen Chukhadzhian in Germany on Friday.

2025 proved difficult for Donovan (14-2, 11 KOs). He suffered the first and second defeats of his professional career, both to Lewis Crocker.

The first; a dramatic disqualification which left Donovan in tears and in disbelief. The second; a tight split decision which saw him miss out on the vacant IBF title. Fair to say he had to do some soul searching.

"This has not been easy. I'm not going to sit here and tell you it's been easy," Donovan tells ESPN.

"This has been the most difficult part of my career ... The most challenging part. This is probably one of the strangest boxing careers you'll have a conversation [about]."

The first fight against Crocker saw Donovan controversially disqualified for punching after the bell; a bell Donovan maintains he never heard amid the intense noise of the crowd.

The second bout went the distance and Donovan was dropped twice but insists be won.

However, history cannot be re-written. The defeats are on his record and Donovan says once he accepted that, his mentality shifted.

Donovan (R) lost his rematch to Lewis Crocker on points. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

"Every fighter wants to be a world champion. That's what we're in this game for. After the last two fights, it's a hard pill to swallow. Being so close to being world champion and yet so far. I feel like I've so much to give ... So much left, so much skill, heart, determination and I'm very hungry to go to Germany and get the win."

Germany is no easy place to go and Donovan will come up against Ukrainian Chukhadzhian (26-2, 14 KOs), who has twice gone the distance with Jaron "Boots" Ennis, on Friday.

While it's expected to be a largely pro-Chukhadzhian crowd, there won't be a shortage or Irish support either. His team have been inundated with requests for tickets and information about Friday's event.

Donovan says this fight is not just about getting his world title aspirations back on track, but repaying those who have stuck by him this past year.

"I've got a very small circle, but I've got one of the best circles in boxing," Donovan says.

"From Andy [Lee] as a coach, he's probably the best in the game, but not just what he does in the ring it's what he does outside the ring. He's like a father figure to me. I'm thankful for the belief he has in me. It's a redemption fight realistically. For the people that have backed me over the years and think I should be a world champion, the dream is not over."

It is in fact a dream that's closer than you might think. Victory this week will make Donovan mandatory for the IBF title still held by Crocker, who hasn't fought since their rematch. Crocker will face Australian Liam Paro in Brisbane on June 24.

Following his defeats, Donovan had the choice between sulking, making his way back with easier fights or taking the plunge and proving to everyone he was good enough.

"I still think: 'You know what Paddy, you're still good enough. You can be a world champion.' I've chosen at the start of this camp, to go for it probably more than I ever have before."