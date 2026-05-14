If Vasiliy Lomachenko makes a comeback, who could he fight?

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Vasiliy Lomachenko has plans to come out of retirement and return to boxing later this year, according to his longtime manager, Egis Klimas. The three-division champion and mainstay on boxing's pound-for-pound lists is targeting a fight this fall, but what kind of matchup is he looking for in his return? When he reenters the fray, Lomachenko will do so as a promotional free agent, which will offer him the freedom to secure a big fight with almost any fighter. And considering that Lomachenko fought for a world title in only his second professional fight, a tuneup fight doesn't seem realistic.

There will be questions surrounding whether Lomachenko, 38, can still compete at a high level. He was brilliant in stopping George Kambosos Jr. in an 11th-round TKO victory in May 2024, his last professional fight. But lingering back issues and what seemed like an overall lack of desire pushed him into announcing his retirement last June.

Assuming that he fights somewhere between 130-140 pounds, we take a look at some potential options for Lomachenko's comeback fight.

Most intriguing: Shakur Stevenson, WBO junior welterweight champion

Shakur Stevenson, left, dominated Teofimo Lopez Jr. to become a four-division world champion in February. Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images

A showdown between two of the best ring tacticians in all of boxing would be about as perfect a matchup as you could get. Stevenson's defensive brilliance would be put to the test against Lomachenko offensive dynamism in a true battle of pound-for-pound fighters. Lomachenko has always been a small lightweight but wouldn't be terribly outsized by Stevenson, who is currently a champion at junior welterweight and previously was a champ at lightweight, junior lightweight and featherweight. After outpointing Teofimo Lopez Jr. in January to become a four-division champion, Stevenson has yet to figure out his next move as many of the biggest names compete at higher weights. He has discussed moving back to 135 pounds, where Lomachenko would likely be comfortable competing after ending his retirement. Stevenson rarely loses rounds, much less fights, and would be tested against Lomachenko, assuming he's healthy again. The fight makes too much sense to not happen, given where Stevenson and Lomachenko are in their respective careers, with Stevenson knocking at the door of being the top pound-for-pound boxer in the world and Lomachenko aiming to regain his seat at or near the top of the list.

The one that makes more sense: Gervonta Davis, WBA lightweight champion in recess

Gervonta "Tank" Davis, left, hasn't fought since a controversial victory over Lamont Roach Jr. in March 2025. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

In terms of box office, a showdown with "Tank" Davis is another big and lucrative fight that can be made for Lomachenko. Initially discussed in 2024 before Lomachenko opted for retirement, there has always been an appetite for the fight considering the clash of styles. "Tank" aims to mow his opponents down with power, and "Hi Tech" utilizes deft footwork and angles to outclass his opposition. With Davis also competing at lightweight, the physical hurdles are limited. The only real problem that could prevent the fight from being made is Davis' lingering legal issues. He hasn't fought since a controversial majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr. in March 2025, and his scheduled fight against Jake Paul last November was canceled just days before its date, after a civil suit filed by Davis' ex-girlfriend accused him of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Davis was arrested in January, and in March the false imprisonment charge was dropped. Davis hasn't been too keen on boxing lately and has been teasing retirement, so it's questionable whether he would be motivated to face Lomachenko and put himself through a training camp.

The revenge fight: Teofimo Lopez Jr., former lightweight and junior welterweight champion

Vasiliy Lomachenko, left, said he fought with an injured right shoulder against Teofimo Lopez and had surgery to repair the damage days after the fight. Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

There has to be a part of Lomachenko that wants payback against the young upstart who stunned him in 2020 by unanimous decision. Lopez got off to a fast start and Lomachenko conceded too many rounds to get himself out of the hole despite a late surge. Lomachenko was dealing with a right shoulder injury heading into the fight and had surgery less than a week later. But the former Top Rank fighters' biggest hurdle would be the weight. Lopez has discussed a move to 147 pounds after being beaten by Shakur Stevenson at 140, and Lomachenko has never fought at a weight higher than 135 pounds. The fight would have to be contested at a catchweight to keep the playing field level as size has always been Lomachenko's biggest enemy.

The dream fight: Naoya Inoue, undisputed junior featherweight champion

Naoya Inoue, left, defeated Junto Nakatani on May 2 to retain his undisputed junior featherweight championship. Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP via Getty Images

Now, this is a long shot, and it would take a lot to get there, but the idea of Lomachenko returning to face ESPN's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter is intriguing on many levels. The weight would be the biggest issue as Inoue, a four-division champion, would need to move up to 126 pounds, where Lomachenko won his first world title. It is unknown what weight Lomachenko will aim to compete at, but a return to featherweight would be necessary to bring a fight of this magnitude to fruition. As for the fight itself, Inoue would get the opportunity to truly cement himself against an all-time great. Inoue has been a destroyer through four weight classes, but taking out Lomachenko in a fifth division would send him into rare air. For Lomachenko, knocking off "The Monster" would put him right back near the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, and doing so in a comeback fight would advance his status as one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport.