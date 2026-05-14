Dave Allen: Health first, won't take Fabio Wardley style punishment vs. Filip Hrgovic

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Dave Allen returns to the ring on Saturday. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Dave Allen insists he puts health before wealth after watching Fabio Wardley taking a sustained beating from Daniel Dubois last weekend.

Wardley was dethroned as WBO heavyweight champion and left with a right eye horribly swollen shut and blood pouring from the bridge of his nose, with many observers feeling the Round 11 stoppage came too late.

Allen (25-8-2, 20KOs) will be hoping to upset the odds in his homecoming against Croatia's Filip Hrgovic at Doncaster's Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, but the Yorkshireman does not want to absorb any more punishment than he has to.

He told the Press Association: "When I was younger, I used to say to my corner 'if you pull me out of this ring, we'll be scrapping' ... And as I've got a bit older, I'm like 'if I'm knackered, get me out ASAP.'

"I've got a life to live. Bravery is good and you've got to be brave and tough in boxing but I am tough, I've proven it time and time again.

"When your chance of winning has gone, out you come. What's the point? There's no medals for bravery, you don't get paid any more money.

"If it comes down to health or being known as tough, in my youth I wanted to be known as tough, but I don't give a f--- these days. I'd rather be healthy than tough."

Allen is a massive underdog against Hrgovic, who is ranked in the top-10 heavyweights by the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO, in stark contrast to how many thought Wardley's first defence of his world title would play out.

"It was an amazing fight through eight and then the last couple of rounds were a bit uncomfortable," Allen said.

"I thought Wardley was left in there a little bit too long, probably too tough for his own good but I'm sure he'll be back."