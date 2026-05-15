Dave Allen reveals personal reason for newfound focus before Filip Hrgovic fight

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Dave Allen is chasing a huge victory against Filip Hrgovic on Saturday. George Wood/Getty Images

Dave Allen is confident he can pull off another shock win to wreck Filip Hrgovic's world heavyweight title ambitions on Saturday.

Allen (25-8-2, 20 KOs), 34, has fought and sparred with some of the biggest names in heavyweight boxing without ever being a serious contender himself.

But in the last 18 months, he has produced some fine performances. Allen looked unlucky to lose a split points decision to rival Johnny Fisher in December 2024, but then ended Fisher's unbeaten record with a Round 5 TKO win a year ago.

Allen followed up that career-best win by taking Arslanbek Makhmudov to points in October, before the Russian went on to go 12 rounds with former world champion Tyson Fury last month.

Hrgovic (19-1, 14 KOs), 33, from Croatia, has been on the brink of world title fights before but an eighth-round stoppage loss on cuts to Daniel Dubois cost him his opportunity two years ago. The Croatian is a heavy favourite to overcome Allen and has been linked with a fight against 21-year-old English knockout sensation Moses Itauma in London on August 8.

Hrgovic, who is coming off points wins over David Adeleye and Joe Joyce, is ranked in the top ten by all four world governing bodies, and at No 2 with the WBO behind leading contender Itauma. Dubois (23-3, 22 KOs) stopped Fabio Wardley in Round 11 for the WBO belt last Saturday.

But Allen feels he has momentum behind him to halt Hrgovic's progress towards the likes of Itauma or Dubois, who is expected to face Wardley in a rematch first.

Filip Hrgovic is a dangerous opponent for Dave Allen. Francois Nel/Getty Images

"I had a good run in 2018, but may be this is my best form now," Allen told ESPN.

"I've had the two Fisher fights, then Makhmudov, and I've had four training camps back-to-back, so I feel I'm at my best for Hrgovic. In the gym, I've been noticing I'm sharp and back to where I have been in the past.

"Having kids and needing to provide for them keeps me focused. The only way I'm going to make any money is through boxing. I don't have any qualifications, education and when I had the kids [aged three and two-years-old], I decided to go all in for the Fisher fights, give it everything. I've just carried on since then."

Allen has lost to the likes of Frazer Clarke, Tony Yoka, Luis Ortiz and Dillian Whyte. He has also sparred with former champions Fury, Anthony Joshua, Wladimir Klitschko and reigning world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Despite eight losses on his record, Allen has experience and the backing of his home town crowd at the Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster.

Victory over Hrgovic will earn Allen a big fight later this year, possibly vs. Fury, who may opt for a warm-up bout before facing Joshua in 2027.

"I don't look at what's next, this is it for me, Hrgovic is everything," Allen told ESPN. "It will prove to me that I'm a good fighter if I can do win. Hrgovic is world class and this my chance to show I'm a good fighter.

"It's never been a wrong time for me to face someone like him but the last 18 months has been the most committed I've been, and I've had some good sparring. This will be the best version of me.

"He's a good fighter, a good mover, and he's tough. I don't think he's particularly great at everything but he's a hard man to beat. But if I was coming into this fight for a payday I would have fought him in London. I want to win this in Doncaster in front of my home fans."