Anthony Joshua wealthier than Tyson Fury but Hearn fortune dwarfs both - rich list

Oleksandr Usyk has his say on the winner of a potential Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua bout, having beaten both of the heavyweights in his career. (0:35)

Usyk predicts the winner of a potential Fury vs. Joshua bout (0:35)

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Anthony Joshua has landed the first blow on Tyson Fury after the Sunday Times Rich List revealed him to be the richer of Britain's two heavyweight superstars.

The newspaper's annual list of sportspeople's finances named Sir David Beckham as Britain's first billionaire sportsman but also put a number on the worth of Joshua and Fury.

Joshua's worth is estimated at £240M ($320M) compared to Fury's £162M ($216M). The valuations were carried out between November 2025 and April 24, 2026.

But the combined value of Eddie Hearn and his father Barry is listed at £1.035 billion.

The Matchroom supremos are third on the British sports rich list behind ex-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone and family (£2B), and the Beckhams (£1.185B).

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua appeared in the Sunday Times Rich List. Getty Images

Fourth is Ben Francis, the businessman behind Gymshark, fifth is F1 driver Sir Lewis Hamilton, sixth is Tom and Phil Beahon (the founders of Castore sportswear) and seventh is golfer Rory McIlroy.

Joshua is eighth richest, and Fury ninth richest, according to the Sunday Times.

Former world heavyweight champions Joshua and Fury intend to meet in an inevitably money-spinning fight later in 2026.

Joshua was ringside for Fury's most recent fight, a win against Arslanbek Makhmudov. Fury called Joshua out afterward.

First, Joshua will step back between the ropes for the first time since a car accident killed two of his friends when he meets Kristian Prenga on July 25 in Saudi Arabia.

Fury is also expected to seek another warmup bout before facing Joshua, promoter Frank Warren said.

No date, venue or broadcast information has been confirmed for the planned fight between Fury and Joshua, but November has been touted as a provisional timeframe.