Benn vs. Garcia? Where is Haney? Jack Catterall: 'I've never declined a fight'

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Jack Catterall wants more activity in the welterweight division. Getty

The welterweight division has a strong argument to be one of the most exciting in boxing.

A look down the list of active or potential 147-pound fighters would have fans salivating over some potentially blockbuster matchups.

Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Rolly Romero, Conor Benn ... Throw in Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez, whom it wouldn't be ridiculous to see fight in the division at some stage, and you already have several compelling matches to make.

Add IBF champion Lewis Crocker, who defends his belt against Australian Liam Paro in June, plus Brian Norman Jr., an exciting young fighter who bounced back from his first career defeat against Haney last year with a Round 2 stoppage over Josh Wagner on May 16.

The problem? The biggest stars are hardly fighting each other and it's creating a logjam at the top. WBA champion Romero hasn't fought since he won the belt over a year ago, Haney since November.

Garcia won his WBC title in January and says he will next fight Benn, who hasn't fought at 147 since 2022, but no deal has been announced.

Jack Catterall, who faces Shakhram Giyasov on Saturday at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt for the WBA "regular" title, is frustrated at the seemingly never-ending wait for the big fights to happen, or at least the sporadic nature with which they do occur.

"It's frustrating for me, the whole division, for boxing, for the fans. I've been fighting since 2012 ... I've never declined or refused a fight or out-priced myself. We should all just get on with it," Catterall told ESPN.

Catterall on Benn: 'Frustrating for fighters that have not got the profile'

Conor Benn has become one of the biggest names in British boxing. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

What's more, the division's best are all in their athletic prime. Garcia, 27. Haney, 27. Benn, 29. Romero, 30. Crocker, 29.

Catterall is the elder-statesman of the group and is still only 32-years-old. The Brit insists he has no personal issue with any potential rival and accepts the business side has to be right, but a lack of pressure from governing bodies and impetus to get the bouts on is slowing the division down.

"People get comfortable not fighting or fighting once, twice a year. That's not something I need to be part of," he says. "Of course, we need to be rewarded for the sacrifices we make and the work we put in but it would be nice to see the guys at the top of the division get more active, maybe we see belts change hands a lot more instead of sitting out and not being active."

Boxing has never solely been about ability. Star power, profile and, now, social media following play a part in who gets what and when. Asked how he feels specifically about Benn being elevated to the WBC's mandatory challenger spot despite his long absence from the division, Catterall says: "It's never anything personal. You can't deny somebody making a living for their family.

"Conor's been very fortunate, but that being said he works hard. I've followed his career for the last 10 years, he's in the gym, he's working hard.

"It's frustrating for fighters that maybe have not got the profile but can certainly fight, but we're not getting the opportunities."

The Catterall camp are however confident that should they win on Saturday, Romero will be ordered to defend his belt.

"[Romero] going to have to fight Jack when he wins this belt. As soon as the fight is over [it will be ordered]," Catterall's advisor Sam Jones said.

Fighting at the Pyramids 'unbelievable'

Jack Catterall will fight on the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven undercard. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

As part of Saturday's card, Catterall will be become part of an elite group who can say they've boxed in front of the Pyramids of Giza.

The event has prompted global interest with widespread speculation and intrigue around how it will look on the night. Last year's card in Times Square had mixed reviews, but Catterall is looking forward to being part of history.

"It's unbelievable. I've got a job to do, it's not a holiday, it's business. But you'd be daft to ignore everything," he said.

Part of the challenge will be adapting to conditions which are markedly different to the UK, with dry desert air and temperatures of up to 30 degrees to contest with.

Catterall will have spent at least a week in Cairo before fight night, but in a bid to acclimatise.

"I've adjusted training times. I'll do a few sessions while I'm there to get used to the air and the heat," he said.

"I'm enjoying it, feeling good, feeling fit, you can't switch off and rush these moments. You've got to enjoy and embrace it. I'll be doing and taking a look at the Pyramids, taking a picture to show the grandkids."