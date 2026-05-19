Ryan Garcia says 'personal' Conor Benn WBC title fight is next

Ryan Garcia joins "First Take" to discuss if he still thinks about becoming the face of boxing. (0:53)

Ryan Garcia: I have the opportunity to become face of boxing (0:53)

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Ryan Garcia has said he is set to fight Conor Benn in Las Vegas on September 12.

Garcia won the WBC welterweight world title against Mario Barrios in February and says he will face Benn in his first defense.

Benn, meanwhile, landed a unanimous points win over Regis Prograis at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April.

Speaking on the Jimmy Fallon show, Garcia gave details of his next fight: "We are fighting September 12, in Vegas. The opponent, let's just say he's from the other side. He's from across the pond. His name is Conor Benn.

Ryan Garcia (right) says he will fight Conor Benn (left) next. Getty

"He's talking a lot. He's talking crazy. He actually confronted me at an awards show ... my wife was there. He just pressed up on me, grabbed me. So it's a little personal."

Neither Golden Boy or Zuffa Boxing have made any official announcement following Garcia's interview with Fallon.

Earlier Monday, Garcia told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that he is striving to become the new face of boxing: "Well, you know, now that I'm a world champion and I have the belt, I feel like I've always had the following and all the opportunities you can have as a superstar," Garcia said.

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"Now that I have this piece that I was kind of missing, of course I would love to keep fighting, carry boxing, and lead this generation of young fighters in popularity and now as a world champion.

"I have all the opportunities to become the face of boxing, but now I just have to prove it with my dedication and all the fights that are going to be lined up. I have to do it now."

Benn recently extended his partnership with Zuffa Boxing after he signed a new multi-fight deal with the company in April.