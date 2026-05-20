Artiga-Delgado, Poca-Medina finalized for June 13 MVPW card

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Next month's MVPW-04 fight card scheduled for June 13, headlined by IBF junior middleweight champion Oshae Jones' title defense against Elia Carranza at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, has been finalized with opponents for WBA junior bantamweight champion Jasmine Artiga and rising boxing prospect Jully Poca.

Artiga (15-0-1, will put her title on the line against WBA interim titleholder Nataly Delgado (20-7-2, 5 KOs) on the main card while Poca -- lauded as the most followed women's boxer on Instagram with 3 million followers -- is set for a rematch with Monica Medina.

Artiga will look to make the third defense of the title she won in March 2025 with a majority decision over Mexico's Regina Chávez.

"Nataly Delgado has perfected her craft and has earned being a mandatory challenger," Artiga said in a statement. "The world will see two top females in their weight class contest their skills, strength, power, and will."

Poca, who hails from Sao Paolo, Brazil, is a fitness influencer turned boxer. She'll be making her professional and promotional debut for MVP after going 4-0 in Misfits Boxing, which primarily features fights involving internet personalities, celebrities, and social media influencers.

Poca previously faced Medina, winning a majority decision in November 2025 on a Misfits card.

"She asked for a rematch, I said let's do it," Poca said in a statement. "Some stories need to have a definite ending, that's what I'm coming to do. I'm excited to make my debut in Orlando and hope to see the local Brazilian community come out to support on Saturday, June 13!"

Also added to MVP's card: the debut of 19-time national champion Sa'rai Brown El vs. an opponent TBD; an 8-round super flyweight bout between LeAnna Cruz (11-0, 1 KO) and Rubi Gutierrez (8-3-1, 1 KO); Brittany Sims (9-3, 5 KOs) vs. Naomy Cardenas (10-1, 2 KOs) in an 8-round bantamweight bout; Jordan Orozco Hernandez (16-0, 16 KOs) taking on Fernando Diaz (16-7-1) in a 10-round bantamweight bout.