Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven: Eddie Hearn, Ryan Garcia, more react to controversial stoppage

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Oleksandr Usyk's unbeaten record remains in tact after he beat Rico Verhoeven on Saturday. Picture by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Rico Verhoeven was potentially moments away from pulling off the biggest upset in boxing history against Oleksandr Usyk, before the unified heavyweight champion won by stoppage in Round 11.

Two cards had it even 95-95, while the third had it 96-94 in favour of Verhoeven. Usyk rallied late and knocked his opponent down before moving in to finish the job.

Referee Mark Lyson appeared to call the fight off after the bell at the end of the round, with many insisting Verhoeven should have been given the chance to go into the final round.

Here is how the boxing world reacted to a dramatic night in Egypt.

- What Usyk's win against Verhoeven means for his future

- Usyk avoids upset to Verhoeven with 11th round stoppage

- Verhoeven coach Peter Fury calls for Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Oleksandr Usyk: "The fight was hard, but I just boxed. It was my right uppercut. Bam!"

Rico Verhoeven: "I thought it was an early stoppage, but in the end, it's not up to me," Verhoeven said. "I believe the referee knows that we're almost at the end of the round. [He could have] let me go out on my shield or let the bell go. That's what I thought. But like I said, it's not up to me and I was already super thankful for the opportunity."

Verhoeven was ahead on one of the scorecards after Round 10. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Peter Fury, coach of Rico Verhoeven on DAZN: "I think the stoppage was early but at the end of the day he [Verhoeven] was tired, he was fatigued, it was the 11th round. Could have made the 12? Probably not. But the stoppage was premature."

Eddie Hearn on iFL TV: "I thought it was incredible, I thought Rico was unbelievable. The rhythm, Usyk just couldn't get to terms with it. I had Rico up in the fight going into that 11th round. I felt like Usyk buzzed him a little bit in the 10th.

"I thought it was poor stoppage. I know you can never think about how long left in the round but what was there a couple of seconds? I think when you're up in the fight or your that competitive, you can't stop a fight when he's not taking really any serious punishment."

Eddie Hearn (R) watched the fight alongside Anthony Joshua and Canelo Alvarez (L). Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Ryan Garcia on Pro Boxing Fans: "Rico fought is a-- off man. He had the style that was very confusing for Usyk and gave Usyk a lot of problems. He was an awkward fighter but Usyk got the job done. If I'm telling the truth, I believe the round ended. The stoppage ... It's not my job to say if the ref did a good stoppage but I thought the round ended."

Four division world champion Shakur Stevenson on X: "Usyk turned it on when he needed the ref helped for sure but who's to say Usyk wasn't gone get him out of there he had plenty time.. Bad night in the office don't look like he was in tip top shape to me!"

Usyk (R) beat Verhoeven with a Round 11 stoppage. Khaled DESOUKI / AFP via Getty Images

Former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew on DAZN: "I do want to see him come out for that 12th round without a shadow of a doubt and he should have been allowed that. In no way shape or form should that have been stopped. At the end of the day we're never going to know now. So you know the thing to do it, just run it back?"

Trainer and former heavyweight contender Malik Scott on DAZN: "I thought it was stopped a bit too early but that the same time I thought he would have been stopped when he came back from that round ending.

"But the performance that Rico put on tonight, and how he carried himself throughout this promo and him being a legendary kickboxing champion, he deserved, like he said himself, to go out on his shield. I thought it was stopped a bit too early."

Trainer, Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Teddy Atlas on X: Taking nothing away from Rico & great effort but like [Francis] Ngannou - [Tyson] Fury there's an element of surprise & not a top condition Usyk. Either way great Theater. Drama Show.

"Yes terrible job by ref stopping fight after the bell, also horrible TV production not showing a clock. Usyk would have stopped him in 12th though."