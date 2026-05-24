Darren Till vs. Aaron Chalmers: How to watch BKFC90 in UK, ring walk time, date, TV channel, undercard

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Darren Till and Aaron Chalmers clash at BKFC90. Getty

Darren Till will make his bare-knuckle boxing debut against Aaron Chalmers in an intriguing crossover scrap.

Former UFC fighter Till is removing the gloves for the first time to meet ex-reality TV star Chalmers, whose own fight career includes sharing a ring with Floyd Mayweather.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fight under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner.

When is Darren Till vs. Aaron Chalmers?

Darren Till will fight Aaron Chalmers at the BKFC90 event on Saturday, May 30. The fight will be held at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

Who is Aaron Chalmers?

Aaron Chalmers boxed Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition. Getty

Chalmers found fame on reality TV show 'Geordie Shore' but has leveraged that notoriety into a fight career which has seen him compete in multiple disciplines.

Beginning in MMA, he won five of his seven fights and competed for the Bellator promotion. He notably won a fight in his home city of Newcastle as he was cheered on by his former 'Geordie Shore' friends.

Chalmers won his sole professional boxing match, but then lost to Idris Virgo in a Misfits fight.

He has competed three times under exhibition boxing rules, remarkably once against Mayweather. There were no judges scores for the Mayweather bout, as per exhibition rules.

In the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Chalmers has won both of his bouts including against Jack Fincham, a former 'Love Island' contestant.

How to watch Darren Till vs. Aaron Chalmers in the UK

The fight will be broadcast live via BKFC Plus, the organisation's own subscription model.

Ring-walk time for Darren Till vs. Aaron Chalmers

The main card is set to begin at 7 p.m. BST.

The ring-walk times have not been confirmed. But Till vs. Chalmers is the co-main event, the penultimate fight of the night, so keep an eye out from 9 p.m.

What is at stake?

For Till, first and foremost, pride. He is an established, veteran fighter who won't want to lose to somebody who might never shake off his reality TV roots.

This is also his promotional debut with BKFC so bigger opportunities may await for the Liverpool fighter.

With a UFC title challenge, and a 4-0 pro boxing record, already on his CV, Till might learn whether bare-knuckle fighting is his toughest test yet against Chalmers.

For Chalmers? Knocking off a legit fighter of Till's reputation could elevate him to a new level.

BKFC90 main card

Connor Tierney vs. Rico Franco

Darren Till vs. Aaron Chalmers

John Phillips vs. Ryan Barrett

Lucasz Parobiec vs. Kaseem Saleem

Jonno Chipchase vs. Brian Hyslop

George Hillyard vs. Luke Brassfield

Michal Lesniak vs. Martin McDonough

Nathan Leeson vs. Stevie Devenport

George Thorpe vs. Leigh Cohoon

Liam Hutchinson vs. Simeon Ottley

Paul O'Sullivan vs. Paul Hilz

Tommy Hawthorn vs. Will Smith