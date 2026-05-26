What next for Oleksandr Usyk after Rico Verhoeven win? Who is his mandatory challenger?

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Oleksandr Usyk has several options for this next fight. Ready to Fight

Oleksandr Usyk survived a massive scare to beat kickboxing great Rico Verhoeven in Egypt, winning via TKO in Round 11 on Saturday.

The Ukrainian retained his WBC and Ring Magazine titles but it didn't come easy. Verhoeven was ahead 96-94 on one of the scorecards after Round 10. The other two were 95-95.

There was confusion in the ring after the fight, not just because of the controversial stoppage, but because there was immediately talk of both a rematch and a clash with unbeaten heavyweight Agit Kabayel.

So what could Usyk do next? And who might he have to fight to keep his belts?

Who will Usyk be ordered to fight next?

Oleksandr Usyk went head to head with Agit Kabayel in Egypt. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

As with every champion, there are opponents Usyk must face if he wishes to keep his titles. While this is a very flexible rule, Usyk will be ordered to face WBC interim champion and mandatory challenger Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs) next.

German Kabayel was in the ring following Usyk's win over Verhoeven and said: "Congratulations Oleksandr. I wait so long for this situation. I am ready. Germany is ready for the fight. I know many Ukrainian people live in Germany. Let's do it in Germany in a stadium. I think the fans want the fight. Let's do it Usyk."

Usyk vs. Kabayel appears to be the bout that diehard boxing fans want. What's more, it would be a huge event in Germany, with a big Ukrainian population of living in the country and neighboring Poland. Kabayel also has a big fan base and the fight would easily sell out a stadium.

The situation appears clear for Usyk if he wants to keep his WBC title: He must fight Kabayel next.

Could a Verhoeven rematch get in the way?

Rico Verhoeven was ahead on one of the scorecards after Round 10 against Usyk. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

A rematch with Verhoeven, who did significantly better than most expected against Usyk, was the other option floated in the immediate aftermath.

Whether it happens next is another thing. Ultimately, it will come down to what Usyk wants to do.

Turki Alalshikh, president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, said he would like to see a rematch, but again, if Usyk wants to keep his WBC title, he'll have to face Kabayel next before offering Verhoeven another crack.

"They're talking about doing a rematch with Usyk and Rico, we're not going to stand for that," Kabayel's promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports.

"Usyk's been there long enough ... He [Kabayel] wants his moment and that's what we'll be pushing for with the WBC and hopefully we get it over the line and do that some time in the autumn."

Who are the other mandatory challengers?

Moses Itauma has been linked with a fight against Usyk Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Following his sensational knockout of Richard Torrez Jr., Frank Sanchez took the mandatory spot for the IBF. Prior to the Verhoeven fight, the IBF said they will acknowledge the need for a WBC mandatory challenger before naming their own mandatory 180 days afterwards.

Murat Gassiev, who will face Tony Yoka in July, is the WBA's mandatory challenger.

Daniel Dubois is WBO heavyweight champion, the only belt that Usyk does not hold.

Moses Itauma, who is someone many want Usyk to take on, is the WBO mandatory. However, Dubois is set to face Fabio Wardley in a rematch, having beaten Wardley for the title on May 9.