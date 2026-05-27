Adam Azim vs. Steve Claggett: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, date, TV channel, undercard

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Adam Azim will fight in London this week. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Rising UK junior welterweight Adam Azim returns to the ring on Saturday, taking on Steve Claggett in London.

Azim (14-0, 11 KOs) was supposed to fight in January before injuries to him and scheduled opponent Gustavo Lemos forced a delay.

With world title opportunities potentially around the corner, the fight against Claggett (40-8-2, 28 KOs) is an important stepping-stone for Azim.

Here is everything you need know about the fight.

When is Adam Azim vs. Steve Claggett?

Adam Azim will face Steve Claggett on Saturday, May 30 at Wembley Arena in London.

How to watch Adam Azim vs. Steve Claggett in the UK?

The main card will be televised on BBC Two from 8.30 p.m. BST The prelims will be streamed on BBC iPlayer from 6 p.m.

Ring-walk time for Adam Azim vs. Steve Claggett

Adam Azim and Steve Claggett are set to make their ring-walks from 9.30 p.m. This is subject to change.

Adam Azim vs. Steve Claggett undercard