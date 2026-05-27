Gervonta Davis wanted in Maryland for alleged probation violation

Gervonta Davis is wanted by law enforcement in Maryland after allegedly violating his probation when he was arrested in Miami on allegations of domestic violence.

According to the Baltimore Country court database, Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy initially issued a warrant on February 2 but a motion was filed by Davis' attorneys to recall the warrant on the grounds that the boxer would cooperate with law enforcement. That motion was granted and the arrest warrant was recalled on February 10. However, another warrant was issued by the same judge on April 24. Davis' attorneys filed another motion to recall the warrant. That motion was denied on May 22, and the warrant remains active as of today. It is not clear why the latest motion was denied.

Davis, 31, was on probation for a November 2020 hit-and-run in Baltimore that injured four people. His latest legal issues stem from accusations of attacking his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, on Oct. 27, 2025, at a strip club in Miami, where she had been working as a VIP cocktail server. Rossel filed a civil suit days after the incident, which forced Davis out of his November fight with Jake Paul.

Davis was arrested on Jan. 14 in Florida on charges of battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping. Davis was released the same day after posting an $8,500 bond and ordered to not have any contact with Rossel.

The false imprisonment charge was dropped but the battery and attempted kidnapping charges still stand.

According to the Baltimore County court database, the current warrant is active and, if arrested, Davis will be held without bond.