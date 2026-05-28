Han vs Holm: How to Watch MVPW-03 on ESPN

Holly Holm focused on her fight with Amanda Serrano Saturday night (2:23)

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The third installment of Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions' MVPW, a global platform for women's boxing, gets underway Saturday at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

The double main event will feature a headlining bout between Stephanie Han and Holly Holm for the WBA lightweight world championship and Amanda Serrano and Cheyenne Hanson going head-to-head for the unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles.

Han (12-0, three KOs), an El Paso native, will defend her WBA lightweight belt against Holm (34-3-3, nine KOs) in a rematch of their January bout. Han successfully retained her title against Holm earlier this year after winning by technical decision in the seventh round due to a cut on her forehead Holm caused with an accidental head-butt.

In the other 10-round main event, Serrano (48-4-1, 31 KOs) will make her unified WBA and WBO featherweight world title defense against Hanson (17-2, 13 KOs), Germany's top-ranked contender.

Coverage of the 13-fight card will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET in the ESPN App and in the MVPW streaming hub. The main card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Main card

WBA lightweight world championship: Stephanie Han (c) vs. Holly Holm

Unified featherweight world championship: Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Cheyenne Hanson

Unified middleweight world championship: Desley Robinson (11-3, four KOs) (c) vs. Mary Spencer (10-3, six KOs)

WBC junior flyweight world championship: Lourdes Juarez (39-4, five KOs) (c) vs. Yokasta Valle (34-3, 10 KOs)

Prelims

Junior flyweight: Yesica Nery Plata (30-3, three KOs) vs. Brook Sibrian (9-2, four KOs)

Super featherweight: Miranda Reyes (8-3-1, three KOs) vs. Camilla Panatta (8-3-1, one KO)

Junior featherweight: Alexander Gueche (11-0, seven KOs) vs. Joshua Montoya (7-4-2)

Featherweight: Reina Tellez (13-1-1, five KOs) vs. Juliana Basualdo (14-7, three KOs)

Junior flyweight: Jocelyn Camarillo (6-0, one KO) vs. Yazmin Martinez (3-3-2, one KO)

Middleweight: Alexis Chaparro (7-0, six KOs) vs. Edward Ulloa (15-7, 12 KOs)

Junior featherweight: Nazarena Romero (14-1-2, eight KOs) vs. Maria Salinas (27-14-6, seven KOs)

Featherweight: Elise Soto (10-0, nine KOs) vs. Thalia Joseline Limon (4-1, three KOs)

Junior welterweight: Albina Moldazhanova (3-0, three KOs) vs. Marisa Portillo (21-22-3, four KOs)

(c) = defending champion

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