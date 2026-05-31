Lamont Roach Jr., William Zepeda to square off in August

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Lamont Roach Jr. and William Zepeda will meet for the vacant WBC lightweight championship in Las Vegas on Aug. 1 at a venue to be determined.

The long-rumored fight was announced during the broadcast of O'Shaquie Foster vs. Raymond Ford on DAZN. The fight will be promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and broadcast on DAZN and TNT.

Roach (25-1-3, 10 knockouts) is coming off a majority draw against Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz in December. That draw followed a controversial majority draw with Gervonta "Tank" Davis in March during his winless 2025.

Zepeda (33-1, 27 KOs) suffered the first loss of his career against Shakur Stevenson last July and hopes to win his first major world championship.

Raymond Muratalla (24-0, 17 KOs) will put his IBF lightweight title on the line against former WBC junior lightweight titleholder Robson Conceicao (19-3-1, 9 KOs) in the co-main event.