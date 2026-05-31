Serrano equals women's knockout record in quick stoppage vs. Hanson

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Amanda Serrano stopped Cheyenne Hanson in defense of her unified featherweight titles in the second round Saturday and tied Christy Martin's record for most knockouts in women's boxing history with her 32nd stoppage win.

The fight was the co-main event of MVPW-03, headlined by Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm 2 at the El Paso County Coliseum in Texas.

"This is my time," Serrano said. "With the three minutes we get to set up shots. I was feeling her out in the first round. But I think the three minutes gave us more time to have fun in there, and that's what I was doing, I was having fun."

Serrano (49-4-1, 32 KOs) steamrolled Hanson (17-3), opening the fight clearly in pursuit of the knockout. Serrano told ESPN earlier in the week that 2026 would likely be her last year competing as a professional and that she was targeting Martin's record that was set in 2005.

It didn't take long for Serrano to break through as Hanson traded with her. Serrano stepped it up in Round 2, landing 29 of 53 power punches. Hanson attempted to hold her ground but was overwhelmed. The fight was stopped at the 2:25 mark.

The win sets up the opportunity for Serrano to collect two milestones in her next fight, which she plans to occur later this year.

"I can break the knockout record in my next fight," Serrano said. "I can get my 50th win and break Christy Martin's knockout record."