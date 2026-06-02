Anthony Joshua fighting aged 40? 'I know I can' claim undisputed title

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LONDON -- Anthony Joshua has said he believes he can become undisputed heavyweight champion and can keep fighting until he is 40-years-old.

Joshua, 36, will return to the ring on July 25 against Albanian Kristian Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The former unified heavyweight champion will be fighting for the first time since the car crash in Nigeria in December which killed two of his close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele.

Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) sustained physical injuries in the incident and while he said he returned to full training to months ago, he said he is mentally strong.

Since the crash, Joshua has become closer with former rival and unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The pair have been training together at Usyk's base in Spain.

In March, Usyk posted a video on his Instagram of him writing on a wall at the training base with the words: 'AJ. You can. Undisputed 2027.'

Anthony Joshua will fight Kristian Prenga then hopes to face Tyson Fury. Getty

Joshua told reporters on Monday he is embracing the challenge laid down by his new training partner despite some initial hesitation.

"You know, I had to take time to think about that. First, I was like: F------ hell. But I get it. why not? I can," Joshua said.

"He sees it. I know I can do it. I can. So, let's just f------ go for it. That's the goal. How do we get there? Don't just say it, lay me out a road map. give me work, tell me what to do, I do it. So that's the road map, undisputed champion, we're on the journey ... July 25 is getting back on the gravy train.

"Obviously there's going to be really tough nights, but I have to go through these tough nights to get the job done."

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist said he has plenty of fights left in him and could keep going until he is 40.

"I'm coming up to 37 in October, so it's only three years, it'll go quick," he explained. "Obviously it's going to be tough, but I definitely think I'm tough enough to do it. Why not? I'm definitely more mature."

Joshua said his dedication to his craft hasn't changed since the crash, but that his motivation is different, with his focus on the families of his friends who died.

"I've always been dedicated. But it's not about being more, it's different, but I'm just there for their parents," Joshua said. "No. 1 is being a good soldier for them ... got to look after the boys' parents."

Joshua acknowledged that claiming all the belts would not be an easy task and, while he did not rule out fighting Usyk for a third time after two defeats, he said it would be different now they are firm friends and ultimately, it would be the choice of the Ukrainian. Usyk holds the IBF, WBA and WBC belts, and Daniel Dubois (who knocked out Joshua in 2024) has the WBO title.

The immediate task for Joshua is beating Prenga in Saudi Arabia before facing Tyson Fury later in the year.

"I know what my duty is this year," he added. "I've got an important year, an important fight ahead of me in eight weeks and you know what that fight means to me because it could leave to a massive end to the year against Tyson Fury."