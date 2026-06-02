Eddie Hall and Tom Aspinall name the same dream heavyweight opponent

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Eddie Hall (left) and Tom Aspinall had the same idea for a fantasy fight. Getty

Eddie Hall and Tom Aspinall both pointed to Brock Lesnar as a dream opponent.

Hall, a former World's Strongest Man, is set to face Tommy Fury inside the boxing ring while UFC heavyweight champion Aspinall is plotting his return from eye injuries.

But Lesnar -- the WWE legend who once held UFC gold -- remains a fantasy target for both.

"I would like to fight Brock Lesnar, you know," Aspinall said to Hall via DAZN.

"That would be cool. Just because I grew up watching him in WWE. If we're talking about freaky fights, that's one that I'd like."

Hall agreed: "I want to fight Brock. He's an animal."

Lesnar, now 48, hasn't fought in MMA in a decade. Back with the WWE, he registered a huge win against new rival Oba Femi in his most recent outing.

Brock Lesnar has got his hands full with heavyweight WWE opponents. WWE

Hall, 38, is set to face the younger brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury over six rounds on June 13 in Manchester. It will be under exhibition rules, sources told ESPN.

Hall is expected to weigh more than 100 pounds heavier than Fury in a fight that pits size and strength against speed and technique.

"I think he will hit and run," Hall predicted to Aspinall. "He has almost said it. John [Fury] has said it, as well.

"If it goes six rounds, he's winning on points. That tells you what my gameplan is."

Aspinall watched Hall train and said: "He is really fast on his feet for a big guy. You can tell they are working to a plan. They are working on following the faster guy."

Hall described his training to fight Fury: "It's more working on the technical side. Of course we get in the cardio aspect in but it's more about learning how to fight. We do the drills, the sparring, the technique. My cardio is done in the swimming pool -- to me, that's the best form of fitness."

Hall added: "My biggest attribute going into this is that I don't give up. Say what you want about me but I've got the heart of a lion. Give me something to do in training and I'll do it.

"That's what a lot of people don't have -- I have the ability to push my body and mind harder than anybody else. That's what pushes you on in fights if you've got somebody in front of you who is smashing your face in, overpowering you, who has got better cardio, better technique, more speed. You can stay composed and think 'I will stand my ground and give it my all.'"

Hall lost his sole pro boxing match to date against Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson. Fury remains undefeated having beaten Jake Paul three years ago.