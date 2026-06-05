Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Where does Serrano land after record-tying KO win?

Open Extended Reactions

Amanda Serrano further cemented her place among the best current pound-for-pound fighters with a dominant second-round TKO victory over Cheyenne Hanson on Saturday. The win tied her with Christy Martin for the women's record of 32 knockouts.

The victory moved Serrano (49-4-1) closer to the 50-win milestone, another achievement in a career already filled with historic accomplishments. Serrano remains the only woman in boxing history to win world titles in seven divisions and currently holds the WBO and WBA featherweight belts. She remains at No. 4 in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings -- with an eye on making the knockout record all hers.

"I could break it in the next one," Serrano said after defeating Hanson. "I could get the 50th win and break the record in the next fight. Let's go."

At 37, Serrano has said 2026 will likely be the final year of her career. Serrano recently told ESPN that she would like her farewell fight to take place either in Puerto Rico, where she was born and resides, or in New York, the city where she spent the majority of her career.

Here's the current top 10.

Note: Results are current through June 3.

RECORD: 18-0, 3 KOs

DIVISION: Undisputed heavyweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Franchon Crews-Dezurn, Feb. 22

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Shields' historic career continued in February with a wide unanimous decision win in a rematch with Franchon Crews-Dezurn to retain the undisputed heavyweight championship. Shields, undisputed champion of an unprecedented three weight classes and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, remains the most decorated athlete in men's and women's boxing. She has yet to meet her match in the ring and could challenge herself by moving down in weight to face current unified junior middleweight champion Mikaela Mayer.

RECORD: 25-1, 6 KOs

DIVISION: Unified junior welterweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Amanda Serrano, July 11, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: Sept. 5 vs. Flora Pili

Following her majority decision victory over Amanda Serrano to go 3-0 in their trilogy fight in July 2025, Taylor said she planned to have her final fight in 2026 and hoped for a storybook ending at Croke Park, the 80,000-seat iconic outdoor stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Her wish was granted, as Taylor's remarkable career will come to a close Sept. 5 against Flora Pili, with the chance to become a three-time undisputed champion.

3. GABRIELA FUNDORA

RECORD: 18-0, 10 KOs

DIVISION: Undisputed flyweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (KO6) Viviana Ruiz Corredor, March 14

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Fundora continued to torment the lighter weight classes with a fourth consecutive stoppage win in a one-sided drubbing of Corredor on March 14. Her skill, 5-foot-9 frame and 69-inch reach have been showcased in her dominance of every fight. What makes her run even more frightening for the competition is that she's discussed moving down in weight to challenge unified junior flyweight champion Evelyn Bermudez. Fundora has shown marked improvement each time out and is closing in on the top of this list.

RECORD: 49-4-1, 32 KOs

DIVISION: Unified featherweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO2) Cheyenne Hanson, May 30

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Serrano bounced back from her trilogy fight loss to Katie Taylor with a one-sided unanimous decision win over Reina Tellez in Puerto Rico to kick off 2026. Although she went 0-3 to Taylor in close decisions, Serrano, the seven-division champion, can take solace in knowing that she helped change women's boxing with those incredible fights. Serrano has suggested that 2026 will be her final year of competition and that she'll prioritize two things: breaking Christy Martin's KO record (32 KOs) and reaching 50 wins. She tied Martin's record with a second-round stoppage of Hanson to collect her 49th win. With her third -- and possibly last -- fight of 2026 likely taking place in either New York or Puerto Rico, she'll probably look to go out with a bang against a mandatory challenger.

RECORD: 22-1, 8 KOs

DIVISION: Junior middleweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Michaela Kotaskova, April 5

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Cameron couldn't land a rubber match with Katie Taylor and decided to move up two divisions to junior middleweight, where she became a two-division champion by beating Kotaskova for the vacant WBO title. Cameron, a former undisputed junior welterweight champion, remains the only fighter to have beaten Taylor in the pro ranks, but she might not be able to land a third fight before the Irishwoman retires. However, as a titleholder at 154 pounds, she could opt to unify belts against the other champions, Oshae Jones and Mikaela Mayer.

6. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER

RECORD: 18-1, 7 KOs

DIVISION: Unified junior lightweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Bo Mi Re Shin, April 17

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Baumgardner retained her unified titles with a grueling decision win over Shin, but she was forced to weather the storm from a hard charging Shin in the middle rounds until she let her skills take charge in the final third of the fight. With another defense out of the way, Baumgardner has plenty of options for her next fight. Although she desires a fight with either junior welterweight champion Katie Taylor or featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, the prospect of a clash with lightweight champ Caroline Dubois feels more significant and realistic. Baumgardner's incredibly talented and is ready to take the next step in her career but needs the right opponent to push her to new heights.

7. MIKAELA MAYER Previous ranking: T-6

RECORD: 22-2, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight champion; junior middleweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Mary Spencer, Oct. 30, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Mayer was brilliant while dismantling Spencer in October and has plenty of options for her next move after signing with Most Valuable Promotions in March. With world titles at welterweight and junior middleweight, Mayer could pursue undisputed status in either weight class with a fight against Lauren Price or Oshae Jones, respectively, but a possible showdown with Claressa Shields -- if they can agree on weight -- would be one of the biggest fights in women's boxing.

8. LAUREN PRICE

RECORD: 10-0, 2 KOs

DIVISION: Unified welterweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Stephanie Pineiro, April 4

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Price won a bloody affair over Pineiro to retain her WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight titles. In just 10 pro fights, the Welsh boxer has already beaten top fighters such as Natasha Jonas, Jessica McCaskill and Pineiro. Although it originally appeared that she was on a collision course with Mikaela Mayer to determine an undisputed champion, she found herself staring eye to eye with Claressa Shields following her latest win. Price appears to have plenty of options to push her way up the P4P list.

9. ELLIE SCOTNEY

RECORD: 12-0, 0 KOs

DIVISION: Featherweight

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Mayelli Flores, April 5

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Scotney became the youngest undisputed women's champion in U.K. history with a thoroughly entertaining unanimous decision win over Flores. Scotney, 28, has impressed since her pro debut in 2020 and has earned wins over current undisputed bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson and former WBC junior featherweight champion Yamileth Mercado. She could face contenders such as Skye Nicolson and Erika Cruz, or move up to featherweight, where Amanda Serrano, Dina Thorslund and Tiara Brown would present strong challenges.

10. CAROLINE DUBOIS

RECORD: 13-0-1, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Unified lightweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Terri Harper, April 5

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Dubois was excellent in picking apart Harper in the inaugural MVPW card in London. After figuring Harper out, Dubois put her down with a left hand in Round 6 and dominated the rest of the fight. Dubois, 21, is angling hard for a fight with Alycia Baumgardner -- who is a weight class below her -- but a possible unification fight with the winner of the May 30 rematch between Stephanie Han and Holly Holm seems more likely. Dubois is supremely talented and could be knocking at the door near the top of this list in a year or two.

The formula

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.

Others receiving votes: Cherneka Johnson (4).

How our experts voted

Andreas Hale: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Scotney, 10. Dubois

Nick Parkinson: 1. Shields, 2. Serrano, 3. Fundora, 4. Taylor, 5. Cameron, 6. Mayer, 7. Price, 8. Dubois, 9. Baumgardner, 10. Scotney

Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Price, 8. Johnson, 9. Scotney, 10. Dubois

James Regan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Price, 9. Scotney, 10. Dubois

Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Fundora, 5. Baumgardner, 6. Serrano, 7. Price, 8. Mayer, 9. Scotney, 10. Dubois

Andres Ferrari: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Scotney, 9. Price, 10. Dubois

Damian Delgado Averhoff: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Scotney, 9. Dubois, 10. Johnson

ESPN experts poll

First place: Shields (7)

Second place: Taylor (6), Serrano (1)

Third place: Fundora (4), Cameron (2), Serrano (1)

Fourth place: Serrano (4), Fundora (2), Taylor (1)

Fifth place: Cameron (4), Fundora (1), Baumgardner (1), Mayer (1)

Sixth place: Baumgardner (4), Mayer (2), Serrano (1)

Seventh place: Mayer (3), Price (3), Baumgardner (1)

Eighth place: Price (2), Scotney (2), Mayer (1), Dubois (1), Johnson (1)

Ninth place: Scotney (4), Baumgardner (1), Price (1), Dubois (1)

10th place: Dubois (5), Scotney (1), Johnson (1)