From quitting to world title redemption: Andrew Moloney now on the cusp of boxing glory

TOKONAME, Japan -- Just 25 months ago, an inconsolable Andrew Moloney sat in the bowels of Perth's RAC Arena, his hands cradling his head as he launched a pointed, tearful attack at the boxing "corruption" he felt he had just become the victim of, leading him to declare he was quitting the sport for good. Moments earlier, the Australian fighter had suffered the second highly-controversial loss of his career, this time against Mexico's Pedro Guevara when battling for the WBC interim super flyweight title.

Fighting on the undercard of Vasiliy Lomachenko-George Kambosos, Moloney appeared to have done enough after 12 gruelling rounds to earn the strap, but was left seething and in utter disbelief when the judges' scorecards (113-115, 116-113 and 113-115) were revealed and Guevara was handed the belt via split decision. Boos rained down from the capacity crowd as Moloney departed the ring in disgust, and shortly after he delivered his heartbreaking admission in front of a pack of reporters and several members of his team, many that had been by side long before he even turned professional.

"I felt what I was doing was working and I was going home as champion," said a dejected Moloney. "I've given my life to this sport, given everything. They just keep f---ing doing it to me in this sport. I can't give anymore. It's f---ing heartbreaking. That's the last you'll see of me. I want to thank my sponsors. I'm retired. I'm out. I love you all, but sorry, f--- that."

If that were to have been the full stop on Moloney's boxing career, few would begrudge him for stepping away at that moment and finishing up with a resume that boasted four world title fights, a stint with the WBA super flyweight strap, two Commonwealth Games appearances, and a gold medal in 2014. Instead, after the dust had settled and wounds had been repaired from his Perth heartache, Moloney made the decision to jump back into the gym and throw every ounce of energy into returning to the summit of the boxing world.

On Saturday evening, Moloney (28-4, 18 KOs) has an opportunity to complete one of Australian boxing's great redemption arcs when he fights Mexico's Willibaldo Garcia (23-6-2, 13 KOs) in Tokoname, Japan for the IBF super flyweight title. For Moloney, this fight is a much-deserved prize after the anguish he's been forced to endure over the past two years, not just with questionable scorecards, but also with flaky potential opponents.

Andrew Moloney will fight Willibaldo Garcia for a world title on June 6. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Moloney's road to becoming Garcia's mandatory challenger has been farcical; and not through any of his own doing. Last year, he was slated to fight another Mexican, Argi Cortes, in a world title eliminator in Durango, Mexico. Organisers twice shifted the date of the bout, the second time attempting to relocate the fight to Cortes' hometown of Mexico City on just five days' notice, to which Moloney officially withdrew on the grounds of unfairness and nightmarish logistics. After spending over four weeks preparing and training in Mexico, Moloney and his team returned to Australia without a fight and with their world title hopes in tatters.

However, in January, the IBF ordered Garcia to face top-rated Moloney, and both parties entered into a 30-day negotiation. The boxing organisation's decision wasn't without controversy, though. A month earlier, on Dec. 27, Garcia had withdrawn from his "The Ring V: Night of The Samurai" fight against Japan's Kenshiro Teraji in Riyadh at the eleventh hour after falling ill just hours before making weight. Teraji's team had filed a request with the IBF to order the matchup again, though it was knocked back in favour of a date between Garcia and Moloney, as contracts had stipulated that Garcia and Teraji were to fight each other no later than Dec. 27.

The promotional rights to the Garcia-Moloney fight were won in March with a bid of US$315,000 by Japan's Kameda Promotions, who edged Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions (US$275,000). The fight was scheduled for June 6 in Tokoname -- approximately 45km south of Nagoya -- alongside the Masamichi Yabuki vs. Rene Calixto battle for the IBF flyweight title. Garcia will reportedly take home 85% of the prize purse, with the remaining 15% to go to Moloney.

A far more lucrative payday could have been enjoyed by Moloney had he stepped aside and allowed Garcia to face The Ring, WBA, WBC and WBO titleholder Jesse Rodriguez for undisputed honours. Matchroom Boxing, who represent Rodriguez, were rumoured to have offered Moloney US$250,000 to remain on the sidelines, but the 35-year-old Australian's hunger for another shot at capturing a world title could not be bought off.

"Winning this world title means more than anything to me, more than money," Moloney told The Ring last month. "My life has revolved around being a world champion and chasing this dream. I've made so many sacrifices and dedicated my whole life toward this dream. I wasn't willing to let someone else take my spot and basically sell my dream; that's what it felt like to me."

Andrew Moloney fights Junto Nakatani at the MGM Grand in 2023. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Since that now infamous loss to Guevara in May, 2024, Moloney has fought just twice. He bounced back in his hometown of Melbourne with a third-round stoppage of Thai fighter Jakrawut Majungoen in December, 2024. His most recent appearance in the ring, against little-known Pawan Kumar of India last November, then came about in tragic circumstances.

Kumar was originally scheduled to face Moloney's stablemate Zhou Runqi in Suva, Fiji, but the Chinese boxer was forced to withdraw from the fight after being hospitalized from a brutal knife attack on a bus, one that was believed to be racially motivated. Moloney opted to fill Runqi's place in a stay-busy fight, making light work of Kumar before stopping the 26-year-old in the fifth round.

Meanwhile, Garcia's last two fights have both come against compatriot Rene Calixto. The pair fought to a draw in their December, 2024 bout for the vacant IBF belt at 115lbs, also staged in Japan. Garcia then took hold of the title after prevailing by split decision in their May, 2025 rematch in Zacatecas, Mexico. Saturday will be the first time Garcia defends his world title.