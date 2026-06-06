Follow live: Andrew Moloney fighting Willibaldo Garcia for boxing world title in Japan

TOKONAME, Japan -- Australian boxer Andrew Moloney is seeking to become a world champion when he faces Mexico's reigning IBF super-flyweight titlist Willibaldo Garcia on Saturday evening, a blockbuster card that also features the IBF flyweight world title fight between Masamichi Yabuki and Rene Calixto.

Moloney (28-4, 18 KOs), the 35-year-old former WBA super-flyweight belt holder, knocked back a US$250,000 offer from Matchroom Boxing to walk away from this fight and allow Garcia to battle for undisputed status against unbeaten American ace Jesse Rodriguez, the current WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring champion at 115 pounds. Instead, Moloney heads into the contest in Japan riding a two fight win streak and with confidence that it will be fifth time lucky in a world championship match.

Saturday evening marks the first time Garcia (23-6-2, 13 KOs) will defend the IBF belt he won against compatriot Calixto in May last year. In January, the boxing organisation ordered Garcia to face top-rated Moloney, and both parties entered into a 30-day negotiation.

The IBF's decision wasn't without controversy, though. A month earlier, on Dec. 27, Garcia had withdrawn from his "The Ring V: Night of The Samurai" fight against Japan's Kenshiro Teraji in Riyadh at the eleventh hour after falling ill just hours before making weight. Teraji's team had filed a request with the IBF to order the matchup again, though it was knocked back in favour of a date between Garcia and Moloney, as contracts had stipulated that Garcia and Teraji were to fight each other no later than Dec. 27.

The main event on the Tokoname card will see Japan's Masamichi Yabuki (19-4) and Calixto (24-1-1) battle for the IBF flyweight world title. The evening also features three Filipino fighters, including three-division world champion John Riel Casimero, who squares off with Luis Nery -- who missed weight by 3.2 pounds -- in a bout sure to deliver fireworks.

Andrew Moloney fights Willibaldo Garcia for the IBF super flyweight title. Andrew Moloney

What time is the Willibaldo Garcia vs. Andrew Moloney fight?

Willibaldo Garcia and Andrew Moloney are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 7pm JST (8pm AEST), subject to timings of prior bouts.

How to watch the Willibaldo Garcia vs. Andrew Moloney fight?

The Willibaldo Garcia and Andrew Moloney fight will be streamed on YouTube. The fight will not be broadcast in Australia.

Tale of the tape: Willibaldo Garcia vs. Andrew Moloney

Willibaldo Garcia (Mexico)

Record: 23-6-2 (13 KOs)

Age: 36

Height: 5' 4" / 163cm

Weight: 114.4 pounds

Stance: Orthodox

Debut: 2017

Andrew Moloney (Australia)

Record: 28-4 (18 KOs)

Age: 35

Height: 5' 5" / 165cm

Weight: 114.6 pounds

Stance: Orthodox

Debut: 2014

Full undercard for 3150 FIGHT vol.10 in Tokoname, Japan:

Willibaldo Garcia (23-6-2) vs. Andrew Moloney (28-4) for the IBF world super flyweight title

Masamichi Yabuki (19-4) vs. Rene Calixto (24-1-1) for the IBF world flyweight title

Luis Nery (37-2) vs. John Riel Casimero (35-5-1)

Aoi Yokoyama (4-0) vs. Vince Paras (24-4-1)

Nurzhigit Dyushebaev def. Seiya Meguro by fourth round TKO

Shuri Oka (7-1) vs. Adilet Kachkynbekov (1-1)

Kenneth Llover (17-0) vs. Michael Angeletti (14-0)

Follow all of the fight night action in Tokoname, Japan live with ESPN: