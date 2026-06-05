Katie Taylor confirms retirement fight at Dublin's Croke Park

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Katie Taylor will fight for the final time at the 80,000-seat Croke Park stadium in Dublin on Sept. 5, it has been confirmed.

Taylor, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBO junior welterweight titles, will fight France's Flora Pili in front of what is expected to be a sell out stadium in the Irish capital. The vacant WBC belt is also on the line.

Taylor (25-1, 6 KOs) has wanted to fight at the iconic Croke Park for a long time, but a deal has never previously been reached due to the costs involved with hosting an event at the venue. Promoter Eddie Hearn had previously indicated that Taylor could have walked away without fighting again if a deal with Croke Park wasn't agreed.

However, the 39-year-old will now get her dream swansong just over 10 miles from her hometown of Bray.

Katie Taylor will fight at Croke Park in Dublin to end her career. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)

Pili (12-0, 2 KOs) is ranked No. 1 with the WBC. Sandy Ryan was the full champion at 140 pounds, but the governing body have confirmed she will be champion in recess as she takes time away from the sport to have a child.

It means victory will see Taylor retire as a three-time undisputed champion, having previously held all the titles at junior welterweight as well as lightweight.

Taylor is considered one of the best and most influential women's boxers in history. A five-time amateur champion, Taylor won Olympic gold in London in 2012, the first time women's boxing was contested at the Games.

She is credited with the growth and mainstream popularity of women's boxing, particularly in the UK and Europe. Two intense battles with Chantelle Cameron in Ireland, when she avenged her first and only professional loss, as well as a historic trilogy with Amanda Serrano helped establish Taylor as one of the best to ever lace up the gloves.