Chris Billam-Smith vs. Ryan Rozicki: How to watch Zuffa Boxing in UK, ring walk time, TV channel, undercard

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Chris Billam-Smith is seeking a world title shot if he beats Ryan Rozicki. Getty

Zuffa Boxing's UK debut pits Chris Billam-Smith, in his home city of Bournemouth, against Ryan Rozicki.

Billam-Smith, who has already won three times at the Bournemouth International Centre, will be aiming to make an impact in his promotional debut for Zuffa.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the fight.

When is Chris Billam-Smith vs. Ryan Rozicki?

Billam-Smith fights Rozicki on Saturday June 6.

How to watch Chris Billam-Smith vs. Ryan Rozicki

Sky Sports are the UK broadcaster for Zuffa Boxing events, including Billam-Smith vs. Rozicki. You can watch from 7 p.m. BST on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action and Sky One.

Ring walk time for Chris Billam-Smith vs. Ryan Rozicki

There is no confirmed ring-walk time so you should expect Billam-Smith vs. Rozicki to begin at approximately 10 p.m.

What's at stake?

Billam-Smith previously held the WBO cruiserweight title before losing it two years ago to Gilberto Ramirez. He'll want to get back into the world title picture by beating Rozicki.

But Canada's Rozicki has lost just one in 23 fights and represents a heavy-handed challenge for the home fighter.

Crucially, this is also Zuffa Boxing's entry to the UK market. How Zuffa can navigate his career, from this starting point, is a key storyline.

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