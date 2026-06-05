Tommy Fury vs. Eddie Hall: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, rules, weight, TV channel, undercard

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Tommy Fury and Eddie Hall will collide in Manchester. Getty

Tommy Fury and Eddie Hall will clash in a fight which pits speed and technique against raw strength and size.

Hall is a former winner of The World's Strongest Man who has turned his hand to boxing, and will now present a unique test to the younger brother of Tyson Fury.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the fight.

When is Tommy Fury vs. Eddie Hall?

Fury and Hall will top a Misfits bill on Saturday June 13 at Manchester's AO Arena.

How to watch Tommy Fury vs. Eddie Hall?

Misfit's Fury vs. Hall event will be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view and their 'ultimate tier' package.

Ring walk time for Tommy Fury vs. Eddie Hall?

Ring-walk times for Fury vs. Hall have not yet been confirmed but UK fans should expect them in the ring at approximately 10 p.m. BST.

What's the weight difference between Tommy Fury and Eddie Hall?

Tommy Fury will face an intriguing challenge in Eddie Hall. Getty

This will be in the heavyweight division. It will be an exhibition fight, sources told ESPN, meaning it won't count on either fighter's professional boxing record.

It is scheduled over six two-minute rounds.

But the true intrigue is the size difference. Fury will be stepping up from cruiserweight, emphasising the mismatch in terms of weight. Last time out he weighed 208 pounds but, at heavyweight, can put on unlimited mass.

Hall, in his strongman peak days, weighed above 400 pounds but these days is expected to weigh around 330 pounds. That could mean a 100-pound size difference.

What's at stake?

For Fury, his reputation. He won't want to lose a boxing match to somebody who has never won a fight in this sport before.

There is also family angst on the line. Tommy and Tyson's father John Fury is at the heart of a feud with Hall. It started when John was angered by Hall's claim that he wanted to fight Tyson. It led to Hall labelling John "a bully," and Tommy vowing to take care of business on his father's behalf.

Hall is seeking to win inside a boxing ring for the first time. He lost his sole boxing match to date, against a rival from his strongman days, Hafþór "Thor" Björnsson. Their contest was labelled "The Heaviest Boxing Match in History" due to their size.

Hall has also ventured into MMA, beating another ex-strongman, Mariusz Pudzianowski. Aged 38, he will dream that beating Tommy might even lead to fighting Tyson.

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