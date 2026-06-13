Tommy Fury vs. Eddie Hall: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, rules, weight difference, TV channel, undercard

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Tommy Fury and Eddie Hall will collide in Manchester. Getty

Tommy Fury and Eddie Hall will clash in a fight which pits speed and technique against raw strength and size.

Hall is a former winner of The World's Strongest Man who has turned his hand to boxing, and will now present a unique test to the younger brother of Tyson Fury.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the fight.

When is Tommy Fury vs. Eddie Hall?

Fury and Hall will top a Misfits bill on Saturday June 13 at Manchester's AO Arena.

How to watch Tommy Fury vs. Eddie Hall?

Misfits' Fury vs. Hall event will be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view and their 'ultimate tier' package.

Ring walk time for Tommy Fury vs. Eddie Hall?

The ring-walk time for Fury vs. Hall is set for 10.32 p.m. BST.

Anthony Taylor vs. Matty Floyd is set for 9.54 p.m. BST.

Swarmz vs. BDave is at 9.20 p.m. BST.

Big Stacks vs. Armz was due at 8.54 p.m. BST, but Big Stacks pulled out on the eve of the fight after he was left nursing wounds from a punch by Jordan McCann during the fight week build-up.

Ibiza Final Boss vs. Jordan McCann is at 8.28 p.m. BST.

Jade Jones vs. Federikita is at 8.02 p.m. BST.

Adam Brooks vs. Rahim Pardesi is at 7.32 p.m. BST.

Lil Bellsy vs. The CrAsian is at 7.06 p.m. BST.

Sheena Bathory vs. Tina Snows is at 6.40 p.m. BST.

Khallas Karim vs. Luke Nevin is at 6.10 p.m.

What's the weight difference between Tommy Fury and Eddie Hall?

Eddie Hall has a massive weight advantage over Tommy Fury. Getty

Hall was 108 pounds heavier than Fury at Friday's weigh-in -- that's a staggering difference which could only occur for such a unique occasion.

Hall weighed 325lbs, while Fury was 217lbs. Fury is a natural cruiserweight stepping into the heavyweight division for this fight.

In his strongman days, Hall weighed above 400lbs so he has trimmed down for his combat career.

This will be an exhibition fight, sources told ESPN, meaning it won't count on either fighter's professional boxing record.

It is scheduled over six two-minute rounds.

What's at stake?

For Fury, his reputation. He won't want to lose a boxing match to somebody who has never won a fight in this sport before.

There is also family angst on the line. Tommy and Tyson's father John Fury is at the heart of a feud with Hall. It started when John was angered by Hall's claim that he wanted to fight Tyson. It led to Hall labelling John "a bully," and Tommy vowing to take care of business on his father's behalf.

Hall is seeking to win inside a boxing ring for the first time. He lost his sole boxing match to date, against a rival from his strongman days, Hafþór "Thor" Björnsson. Their contest was labelled "The Heaviest Boxing Match in History" due to their size.

Hall has also ventured into MMA, beating another ex-strongman, Mariusz Pudzianowski. Aged 38, he will dream that beating Tommy might even lead to fighting Tyson.

Tommy Fury vs. Eddie Hall undercard

Anthony Taylor vs. Matty Floyd

Swarmz vs. BDave

Big Stacks vs. Armz

Ibiza Final Boss vs. Jordan McCann

Jade Jones vs. Federikita

Adam Brooks vs. Rahim Pardesi