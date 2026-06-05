Ibiza Final Boss and 'Hardest Man in the UK,' who's on Tommy Fury vs. Eddie Hall undercard?

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Ex-strongman Eddie Hall steps into the boxing ring to face Tommy Fury. Getty

Tommy Fury's boxing career will make its latest entertaining stop on June 13, as the 27-year old takes on former winner of 'The World's Strongest Man' Eddie Hall in an exhibition in Manchester.

The heavyweight bout will headline the Misfits boxing card but they won't be the only big names on show.

The undercard is stacked with social media names, rappers and content creators looking to make their name in the sport of boxing.

ESPN takes you through every fighter who will step into the ring at at Manchester's AO Arena.

Anthony Taylor vs. Matty Floyd

Anthony 'Pretty Boy' Taylor

Anthony Taylor lost to Darren Till last year. Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Most well-known for his time as Jake Paul's primary sparring partner, Taylor has racked up some significant combat experience with a record of 7-5 in MMA. He was knocked down three times on the way to a TKO defeat to former UFC star Darren Till in Manchester last year and lost via unanimous decision against Tommy Fury in 2021, crossing over from MMA.

Matty 'The Jedi' Floyd

An Australian boxer with a record of 15-2, Floyd also has a bout in the squared circle of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship under his belt. Floyd has earned a WBO world title and WBC Asia title and has built his reputation on Misfits.

Swarmz vs BDave

Swarmz

Swarmz has fought in several high-profile influencer boxing events. Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

A rapper who ventured into the world of influencer boxing with fights against KSI and his brother Deji, Swarmz's latest bout once again comes against a fighter who crossed over from the world of social media.

BDave

An American content creator best known for online skits and streaming, he has one win via KO in his career in the ring thus far. He has also competed in Misfits' tag-team events.

Big Stackz vs Armz

Big Stackz

Another influencer and streamer taking to the ring, Big Stackz is the self-proclaimed 'Hardest Man in the UK.'

Armz

Armz Korleone is a bodybuilder and fitness content creator who gained a large following in recent years for his huge size. He has also previously tried his hand at MMA.

Ibiza Final Boss vs. Jordan McCann

Ibiza Final Boss

Fighting under his social media alias, Jack Kay went viral on social media for funny videos about holidaying on the party island of Ibiza, as his name suggests.

Jordan McCann

After spending time in jail, McCann took to rapping and gained a large following on YouTube before adding podcasting and entrepreneurship to his CV. This will be his boxing debut.

Jade Jones vs. Federica Riccio

Jade Jones

Jade Jones has a storied sporting history. Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Potentially the most seasoned fighter on the undercard, in terms of combat experience. Jones is a double Olympic taekwondo champion with gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016. She made her boxing debut in March winning by knockout.

Federica Riccio

Riccio's Instagram bio reads: Model, host, athlete, journalist, coach. Known as 'FederiKita' to her nearly 200k social media followers, the Argentinian influencer has lost both of her previous bouts in the boxing ring.

Adam Brooks vs. Rahim Pardesi

Adam Brooks

A GB News contributor, 46-year-old Brooks, like many on this card, built his name on social media and will be making his boxing debut.

Rahim Pardesi

A south-Asian content creator, Pardesi is known for posting comedic skits online. He recorded a win in his only fight to date on the undercard of Misfits' Darren Till vs Luke Rockhold event.