Skye Nicolson: Title win 'bittersweet' as Ellie Scotney undisputed clash falls through

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Skye Nicolson (C) is the WBC junior featherweight champion. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Skye Nicolson has said becoming a two-weight world champion was "bittersweet" but insists she doesn't blame Ellie Scotney after their potential undisputed title clash fell through.

Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) was in line to challenge Scotney (12-0) for all four super bantamweight belts as the WBC mandatory.

However, having collected all the titles at 122 pounds with a sensational win over Mayelli Flores in April, Scotney has decided to move up to featherweight.

Nicolson was elevated to full champion but had made it clear she wanted to face Scotney in the ring and not receive the title on paper.

"[It's] obviously bittersweet. Becoming a two weight world champion is a great feat in itself," Nicolson told ESPN.

"It wasn't in the fashion that I would've liked it. But yeah, at the end of the day, I understand the process. I won the interim, defended it.

"I was in mandatory position. I was chasing the big fight with Ellie Scotney and unfortunately it was out of my control that we couldn't make that fight happen."

Nicolson said she does not blame Scotney for moving up in weight and is now focused on carving her own undisputed path at 122 lbs.

"I don't think Ellie's running from the fight. I don't think she's ducking me," Nicolson said.

"She'd done everything that you can do at 122 lbs. Who knows, maybe one day we will make that fight happen at 126, but yeah, I don't hold it against her. I get it.

"Weight making's s--- and I wish her all the best and in the featherweight division.

Nicolson will fight former two-weight champion Miyo Yoshia, likely in August in the United States, for her first defence.