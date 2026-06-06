Chris Billam-Smith stops Ryan Rozicki to stay in title picture

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Chris Billam-Smith stayed in contention for a world cruiserweight title shot after he forced Ryan Rozicki's corner to pull him out at the end of Round 7 on Saturday.

Former WBO world cruiserweight champion Billam-Smith (22-2, 14 KOs), 35, from Bournemouth in England, triumphed after an intense, non-title fight, which was new promoter Zuffa Boxing's UK debut.

Billam-Smith was ahead when Rozicki (21-2-1, 20 KOs), 31, from Ontario, Canada, was sensibly pulled out by his corner, with his eyes swollen, before the start of Round 8 at the Bournemouth International Centre.

Rozicki was incredibly tough and both fighters were taken to hospital afterwards for check-ups as a precaution.

It was Billam-Smith's second win since he lost the WBO belt to Gilberto Ramirez on points in November 2024.