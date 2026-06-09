Tommy Fury: Boxing helped me get back on track after alcohol battles

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Tommy Fury will return to the ring in Manchester on Saturday. David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

It's often hard to decipher if the Fury family need boxing more than boxing needs them, or vice versa.

There's no question the heavyweight division -- and the sport as a whole -- is more entertaining when Tyson Fury, the former two-time champion, is on the scene. But by his own admission, Fury, who has been open about his mental health struggles, is in a better place when he is around boxing.

A recent peak behind the curtain in the Netflix show At Home with the Furys showed how the 37-year-old became disgruntled when he couldn't train one morning.

Whether he is on stage dominating a news conference or in camp when he is around like-minded fighters and has a focus, being involved in the sport and having the discipline required to reach the top helps Fury, who is arguably most at home when he is under the spotlights in the ring and commanding the attention of sellout stadiums.

For Tommy Fury, half-brother of Tyson, the sport also saved him from going further down a path he doesn't care to dwell on.

Tommy will return to the ring headlining a MisFits boxing card against former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall in Manchester on Saturday [DAZN PPV].

It's not a conventional fight and far from the heights he was perhaps expected to reach given his family heritage, but it will be significant moment for the 27-year-old. Tommy has fought just twice since August 2023 when it was announced he and fiancé, Molly-Mae Hague, had separated.

He said that struggles with alcohol abuse were part of the reason behind the split. Fury says his mindset worsened when he was forced out the ring in 2024 following hand surgery for issues which had plagued him "for years."

Tommy Fury (L) will fight former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall. Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

Not going to the gym left him without a routine and with a void to fill.

He turned to alcohol, telling Men's Health last year that he would try to get "black-out drunk most nights" when he was at his lowest.

He credits a renewed focus on boxing and getting back in the gym as the reason he has turned things around. "When I was going through it all, the only reason I came out of it was due to this [boxing]," Fury tells ESPN.

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"Going down to the gym, having a good time, having a laugh, getting a sweat on, seeing the physique change ... Leaving the past in the past.

"I was waking up every day and because I couldn't train and do what I had done every single day of my life ... I just felt like what is my purpose here.

"That's what led to the drink."

Now he's back in the spotlight, headlining in his hometown.

Away from the ring, he re-established his relationship with Hague and the pair have just had their second child together. Regardless of what comes his way, it's boxing that keeps him grounded and helps him be the best father possible.

"I have to because of my own mental health," he says.

"I have to give them the best version of me. I'm blessed to be in this position. If I don't box and I'm not training, they don't get the best version of me, and I don't get the best out myself."