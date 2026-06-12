Eddie Hall vows to use brain, not just brawn, to topple Tommy Fury

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Eddie Hall (right) will fight Tommy Fury on Saturday. Getty

Eddie Hall has said he was drawn to boxing as it is "one of the most alpha male sports" but has vowed to use his ring IQ, not only his strength, when he fights Tommy Fury on Saturday.

Ex-strongman Hall and Fury will headline the latest MisFits boxing card in Manchester [DAZN PPV].

While Fury is unbeaten in 11 professional bouts, Hall, who was crowned World's Strongest Man in 2017, has just one boxing fight under his belt, a defeat to strongman rival Hafthor Julius Bjornsson in 2022.

Having stepped away from strength competition as a 29-year-old, Hall has been finding ways to fill the void.

He jumped into the world of YouTube content creation and his channel has over three million subscribers. He has collaborated with Fury as well as UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. But, Hall told ESPN he is drawn to the primal nature and "thrill" of boxing.

Eddie Hall has vowed to use his IQ inside the boxing ring. Getty

"Fighting is one of the most alpha male sports out there. We're all drawn to it in some respect," Hall said.

"We're all drawn to find out who is the better man and that's what draws me to it because I'm intrigued. That's what took me to the fight with Thor [Bjornsson] and ultimately what led me back here today. I love the thrill of getting in a ring and finding out who's the better man."

At 6-foot-2-inches, Hall is expected to weigh around 330 pounds when he steps in the ring this weekend, so will certainly the bigger man compared to Fury, who has typically campaigned at the cruiserweight limit of 200lbs through his career.

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There is no weight restriction for either fighter, but Hall said he will resist the urge to simply use his size to try and knock Fury out early.

"I feel like I have to treat this as a boxing fight because that's how Tommy is going to treat it," he said.

"I think to come out windmilling would be a big mistake, I've got to use some IQ. There's six rounds, not one. Just be prepared to go the distance.

"I think Tommy's going to be heavily reliant on his cardio. Get in, hit, get out, score points ... A bit like the Jake Paul [vs. Anthony Joshua] fight. Jump in, bang away, then get the f--- out the way. That's probably the most sensible thing for Tommy to do and I think that will be the gameplan."