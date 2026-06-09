Zuffa books Berlanga-Butler, Hitchins-Salas for July 26 in NYC

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Zuffa Boxing signees Edgar Berlanga and Richardson Hitchins will make their promotional debuts on July 26 and Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in their home state of New York, the promotion announced on Tuesday.

Berlanga (23-2, 18 KOs) will face Montreal's Steven Butler (38-5-1, 32 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight main event while Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) takes on Ricardo Salas (24-2-2, 18 KOs) in a 12-round welterweight co-main event. The fight card will stream live on Paramount+.

Fighting out of Brooklyn, Berlanga is 1-2 in his last three fights with a stoppage win over Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz sandwiched between a decision loss to Canelo Alvarez and a knockout loss to Hamzah Sheeraz. Butler has won his last four fights by stoppage and challenged Janibek Alimkhanuly for the WBO super middleweight title in 2023, a bout he lost via second-round TKO.

Also out of Brooklyn, Hitchins will move up to welterweight after vacating the IBF junior welterweight title that he won against Liam Paro and successfully defended against George Kambosos. He'll have to turn back Mexico's Salas, who hasn't lost since 2022 and has stopped five of his last six opponents.