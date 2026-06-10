Mikaela Mayer, Chantelle Cameron to face off in title unifier

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Mikaela Mayer and Chantelle Cameron will meet in a junior middleweight championship unification showdown that will headline MVPW-06 on Aug. 29 at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England, Most Valuable Promotions announced Wednesday.

The 10-round unification fight will top a main card featuring U.S. vs. U.K. fights, including a co-main event that sees unified lightweight champion Caroline Dubois put her titles on the line against Amelia Moore.

"MVPW-06 UK vs. USA delivers one of the most important fights that can be made in boxing. A pound-for-pound matchup of this magnitude is nearly impossible to make; two of the world's top ten fighters meeting in their prime," Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, cofounders of Most Valuable Promotions, said in a statement. "Mikaela Mayer and Chantelle Cameron have consistently sought out the toughest challenges available, and this fight is no different."

Cameron (22-1, 8 KOs), ESPN's No. 5-ranked pound-for-pound women's boxer, moved up two weight classes to beat Michaela Kotaskova for the vacant WBO junior middleweight championship in April. She remains the only fighter to have defeated Katie Taylor, accomplishing the feat in May 2023 but dropping a decision in a rematch later that year.

The Northampton fighter hoped to have a rubber match with Taylor, but when that didn't materialize, she moved up to junior welterweight to become a two-division world champion.

"I am over the moon this fight has been made. I asked MVP for this fight and they have delivered," Cameron said in a statement. "I've always said I want the biggest fights in women's boxing, and there isn't a bigger fight right now than me against Mikaela Mayer. We're both top five pound-for-pound fighters, we're both world champions, and we're both coming to win."

Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs), ranked No. 7 on ESPN's pound-for-pound list, is the reigning WBO welterweight champion who captured the WBA and WBC junior middleweight titles in October with a unanimous decision over Mary Spencer. Mayer also held the IBF and WBO junior lightweight titles.

She signed with MVP in March and showed up in London at Cameron's win over Kotaskova to stake her claim for a unification fight. After some haggling over weight class, the two sides agreed to the fight being contested at junior middleweight.

"Chantelle Cameron has always been a name I've hoped to add to my résumé and a fight I feel the sport of boxing deserves," Mayer said. "With our come forward, aggressive styles, I have no doubt that it will be one of the most exciting fights of our generation. Giving the fans the fights they wanna see is what I do best ... so here you go. Again."

Dubois (13-0-1, 5 KOs) will return to the ring four months after turning back Terri Harper at MVPW's inaugural fight card in London. Ranked No. 10 on ESPN's pound-for-pound list, Dubois had been campaigning for a showdown with unified junior lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner but was unable to secure the fight. Instead, she will turn to Moore (4-0, 1 KO) for her next title defense.

"I'm excited to be fighting in the UK at home again," Dubois said. "The crowd in London last time was incredible. I am looking forward to representing the UK on this card and defending my unified titles. The goal is to fight for more belts at the end of the year, so I need to focus and take care of business with a big win in Birmingham."