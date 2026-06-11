Golden Boy sends C&D letter, claims Ryan Garcia interference

Open Extended Reactions

Golden Boy Promotions has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Zuffa Boxing and TKO Group to put a stop to what it alleges is interference with its fighter, WBC champion Ryan Garcia.

The C&D, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN, alleges that Zuffa Boxing has been actively working with Garcia to stage a fight with Conor Benn without the consent of Golden Boy, which promotes Garcia.

"It has come to our attention that you are planning to announce a professional boxing match between Garcia and Conor Benn to be held on September 12, 2026, to be promoted by Zuffa, and to be broadcast on Paramount+," the letter states. "That is a direct violation of Golden Boy's and DAZN's rights. Golden Boy has not approved of or agreed to the terms of any such bout."

Garcia has been lobbying hard for a fight with Zuffa Boxing's Benn. The WBC champion appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last month to announce that the fight was set for Sept. 12 in Las Vegas. Zuffa Boxing founder Dana White had teased that major announcements were coming soon, and it appears that a Garcia-Benn fight may have been one of them.

Sources indicated to ESPN, however, that there was no contract signed at the time of Garcia's appearance with Fallon and a deal hadn't been discussed.

"I've said time and time again that I'm willing to work with anyone, including Dana White and Zuffa Boxing, to make the biggest fights possible," Golden Boy chairman/CEO Oscar De La Hoya said in a statement to ESPN. "My track record speaks for itself. If Ryan wants to fight Conor Benn, then as his promoter, I'll do everything I can to help make that fight happen. But the reality is that Golden Boy holds co-promotional rights to Ryan's bouts, and to this point, we have not been included in any discussions regarding this event. Our contractual rights must be respected, just as DAZN's investment in Ryan's career must be recognized and protected.

"There's no reason this fight can't happen, but it has to be done the right way, with all the necessary parties at the table."

The letter states that Garcia's promotional company, King Ryan Enterprises, cannot make any agreements without the consent of Golden Boy Promotions and that all of Garcia's professional boxing matches must be broadcast on DAZN.

"Golden Boy has not approved of or agreed to the terms of any such bout," the letter continues. "In fact, Golden Boy has not even been informed of the terms of any such bout, nor has Golden Boy been involved in the negotiation of any such bout. Further, the contemplated bout would be a direct violation of Garcia's obligation to have his fights broadcast on DAZN."

Representatives at Zuffa Boxing didn't immediately respond to ESPN after a request to comment.