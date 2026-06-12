How to watch MVPW 04: Jones vs. Carranza on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions heads to central Florida this week for the fourth installment of the MVPW women's boxing showcase. Caribe Royale Orlando will be the setting for MVPW 04: Jones vs. Carranza 2, a 12-fight event that includes four title bouts.

IBF super welterweight world champion Oshae Jones (9-0, 3 KOs) will put her title on the line against No. 1 IBF contender Elia Carranza (11-2, 3 KOs) in a 10-round headlining rematch of their first world title clash in 2025. Jones defeated Carranza in a split decision.

In the co-main event, WBC featherweight world champion Tiara Brown (20-0, 11 KOs) will defend her crown in a 10-round fight against top-ranked contender Hannah Rapp (8-0-1, 5 KOs).

Also on the main card, WBA super flyweight world champion Jasmine Artiga (15-0-1, 7 KOs), a Tampa, Florida, native, will make her third world title defense in her home state against challenger Nataly Delgado (20-7-2, 5 KOs).

Unified WBO, WBA and IBF light flyweight champion Evelin Bermudez (22-1-1, 8 KOs) will round out the main card and make her promotional debut in a 10-round defense against IBF top contender Estefany Alegria (14-1-0, 4 KOs).

Prefight coverage begins with the news conference Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the weigh-in Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Fight coverage starts Saturday at 4:45 p.m. ET. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the MVPW streaming hub.

Main card

IBF junior middleweight world championship: Oshae Jones (c) vs. Elia Carranza

WBC featherweight world championship: Tiara Brown (c) vs. Hannah Rapp

WBA super flyweight world championship: Jasmine Artiga (c) vs. Nataly Delgado

Unified light flyweight world championship: Evelin Bermudez (c) vs. Estefany Alegria

Prelims

Junior welterweight: Jully Oliveira (debut) vs. Monica Ann Medina (debut)

Cruiserweight: Keno Marley (1-0) vs. Jordan Gruszewski (5-1-1, 4 KOs)

Bantamweight: Jordan Orozco (16-0, 16 KOs) vs. Fernando Diaz (16-7-1, 6 KOs)

Junior bantamweight: LeAnna Cruz (11-0, 1 KO) vs. Rubi Gutierrez (8-3-1)

Junior welterweight: Jadden Addison (1-0) vs. Zavier Davis (debut)

Bantamweight: Brittany Sims (9-3, 5 KOs) vs. Naomy Cardenas (10-1, 2 KOs)

Middleweight: Pedro Veitia (7-0-1, 7 KOs) vs. Taiwo Afolabi (6-0, 6 KOs)

Junior flyweight: Sa'Rai Brown-El (debut) vs. Ashley Felix (7-3, 1 KO)

(c) = defending champion

How can fans access more boxing coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN boxing hub page for the latest news, schedule, divisional rankings, pound-for-pound rankings and more.