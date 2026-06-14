Tommy Fury secures majority decision win against Eddie Hall

Joshua vows not to 'look past' Prenga ahead of potential Fury fight (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Tommy Fury secured a majority decision victory against Eddie Hall at Manchester's AO Arena.

Supported ringside by his half-brother and heavyweight star, Tyson, Fury -- who was returning to the ring for the first time in over a year - did enough in the eyes of the judges to see off the former world's strongest man.

The three ringside judges scored the six-round fight 59-56, 58-56, 57-57 as Fury took the exhibition win.

Tommy Fury beat Eddie Hall with a majority decision. Jan Kruger/Getty Images

"This was for my new baby boy, Midas," said Fury as he revealed the name of his second child with Molly-May Hague. "It is another Fury, it's another boy.

"I've fought a lot of people, and this guy can fight. He's not slow, he's fit. Thank you for taking the fight and thank you for a great night in Manchester."

- Oshae Jones, Tiara Brown enter fights with something to prove

- How 'Bam' Rodriguez became boxing's next pound-for-pound star

- Meet the 2026 Boxing Hall of Fame: Golovkin, Benn, Nava, more

Earlier, two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones secured a stoppage-time victory in only her second boxing bout.

Jones, who won taekwondo gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, defeated Argentina's Federikita by scoring a knockdown in the first round before the one-sided fight was stopped in the second.