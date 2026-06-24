Follow live: Liam Paro chasing Aussie boxing history in world title fight against Lewis Crocker

BRISBANE, Australia -- Liam Paro is looking to become a two-time boxing world champion when he headlines No Limit's latest blockbuster showcase against reigning IBF welterweight titlist Lewis Crocker at Pat Rafter Arena on Wednesday evening.

The 30-year-old Queensland-based fighter took hold of the IBF light-welterweight world title 24 months ago with a unanimous decision over Subriel Matías in Puerto Rico, but fell in his first defence against unbeaten American Richardson Hitchins later in the same year. After moving up a weight class, Paro (27-1, 16 KOs) is now seeking to join the legendary Jeff Fenech as Australia's only male multiple division boxing world champions.

"I've fought all over the world, but nothing compares to walking out in front of a packed Aussie crowd," said Paro. "That's what I've always wanted, to come back, be a headline act in my own country, and fight for world titles right here at home. I've proven this is my division, and I want to be world champion again. I believe I'm at the top level, and I want to keep proving myself back there."

Meanwhile, the undefeated Crocker (22-0, 11 KOs) enters the bout nine months on from taking hold of the vacant IBF strap he earned from a gutsy split decision victory against Paddy Donovan in his home town of Belfast.

Also featuring on Wednesday evening's card in Brisbane are NRL converts Nelson Asofa-Solomona (2-0, 2KOs) and George Burgess (0-0). The duo will share the ring at Pat Rafter Arena in the co-feature, ending months of tension and barbs between the pair.

Here's everything you need to know about this evening's Crocker vs. Paro fight, including how to watch, the full fight undercard and prelim bouts, as well as expected starting times.

Liam Paro and Lewis Crocker prepare to battle for the IBF welterweight title. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

How to watch the Lewis Crocker vs. Liam Paro fight?

The Lewis Crocker vs. Liam Paro world title fight will be available to watch in Australia via pay-per-view on Main Event and Kayo Sports. It can also be viewed in the United Kingdom through DAZN.

What time does the Lewis Crocker vs. Liam Paro fight start?

The prelims for Lewis Crocker vs. Liam Paro will commence at 6pm local time. The pay-per-view card will begin at 7pm.

Ring walks for the main event between Crocker and Paro are expected to take place around 9:30-10pm local time, subject to the timings of prior bouts.

Lewis Crocker vs. Liam Paro prelims, undercard, and results:

Lewis Crocker (22-0) vs. Liam Paro (27-1) - for IBF welterweight title

Nelson Asofa-Solomona (2-0) vs. George Burgess (debut) - heavyweight

Demsey McKean (24-2) vs. Liam Talivaa (8-2) - heavyweight

Luke Modini (12-0) vs. Peng Qu (17-2-1) - cruiserweight

Stevan Ivic (8-0-1) vs. Caleb Tialu (3-7) - heavyweight

Jack Javed (1-0) vs. Lance MacDonald (1-5-1) - super welterweight

Vegas Larfield (13-1) vs. Shamal Ram Anuj (11-8) - featherweight

Riley Candy (8-1) vs. Brayden Rawlins (1-2) - super middleweight

Follow all of the action from the Lewis Crocker vs. Liam Paro fight night in Brisbane with ESPN's live blog: