Moses Itauma to fight Filip Hrgovic in hardest test of heavyweight rise so far

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Moses Itauma will fight Filip Hrgovic in August his toughest fight to date. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Moses Itauma will fight Filip Hrgovic at The O2 in London on August 29, Queensberry Promotions have confirmed.

The fight is another step up for Itauma (14-0 12 KOs) who is coming off a Round 5 knockout victory over American Jermaine Franklin Jr. in March.

Still only 21-years-old, Itauma has been widely tipped to dominate the heavyweight division in the coming years but will face a tough, experienced opponent in Hrgovic (20-1, 15 KOs), who won bronze at the 2016 Olympics and has tasted defeat just once as a professional, against Daniel Dubois in 2024.

Hrgovic is coming off a dominant win over Dave Allen in May, but Itauma will present a much tougher challenge.

Following his win over Franklin Jr. -- when he dropped his opponent in Round 3 before finishing the job with a devastating left uppercut -- Itauma said he wanted Hrgovic as an opponent.

However, at the time, Hrgovic had already agreed to fight Allen, but Itauma will get his wish when he headlines at The O2 for the first time.

"This has got all the makings of a classic heavyweight confrontation and we were determined to get it over the line," promoter Frank Warren said.

"This fight is the litmus test Moses is ready for and it is the one he wanted. Filip believes it will be too much too soon for the young star. At The O2 on August 29th we will find out on what will be another incredible night for British boxing."

Last year, ESPN ranked Itauma at No.1 on the list of boxers under the age of 25.