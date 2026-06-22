Filip Hrgovic 'not impressed' by future opponent Moses Itauma

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Filip Hrgovic has said he is "not impressed" with Moses Itauma the way the rest of the boxing world is.

The pair will headline at London's O2 on Aug. 29 in what is expected to be an exciting heavyweight clash and potentially another big step forward in the career of Itauma, who has been lauded as the future of the division.

The 21-year-old has stopped all but two of his opponents and all but one of his 12 knockouts have come before the end of Round 2.

However, Hrgovic who won Olympic bronze in 2016 and has just one defeat as a professional, against Daniel Dubois in 2024, believes there are still lots of questions for his next opponent to answer.

Moses Itauma is set to fight Filip Hrgovic in August. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

The Croatian insisted Itauma has been given special treatment having turned professional with Frank Warren's Queensberry. Hrgovic argued he has done things the hard way with nobody to guide him.

"I'm not impressed the way the whole world is ... I'm a fighter, I look at [it from a] different angle," Hrgovic said.

"I never see him in trouble. I never see him get punched or dropped. He's definitely got skills and speed but to be a great fighter you must have heart, will, chin, endurance and we didn't see that yet.

"Maybe he's got all of that, but maybe not. I think I will test that. I will test is he a real deal or not. I believe that I will beat this guy and I will become heavyweight champion of the world."

Itauma, who crushed American Jermaine Franklin Jr. with a Round 5 knockout in March, wasn't prepared to enter a back-and-forth with his rival at Monday's news conference in London and insisted he will answer any questions thrown at him in the ring.

"You don't get given respect, you earn it," Itauma responded.

"Whether Filip respects me or not, it's not going to do him any favours on fight night. Once that first punch lands, he's going to respect me then."

Both fighters are on the brink of fighting for a world title and Hrgovic told reporters on Monday he has a clause in his contract that should he beat Itauma, he will be in line to fight Daniel Dubois for the WBO title.