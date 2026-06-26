Xander Zayas-Jaron 'Boots' Ennis: Picks, predictions, more

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Junior middleweight champion Xander Zayas defends his WBA and WBO titles against former welterweight champion Jaron "Boots" Ennis on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York (DAZN, 8:30 p.m. ET).

Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs) won the WBO title by defeating Jorge Garcia Perez in July 2025 and added the WBA belt with a split decision victory over Abass Baraou in January.

Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs), a -500 favorite to win the fight per DraftKings Sportsbook, vacated the IBF and WBA welterweight titles to move up a division following a sixth-round TKO victory over Eimantas Stanionis in April 2025. He defeated Uisma Lima in October to win the WBA interim junior middleweight title and entered in discussions for a highly anticipated fight at 154 pounds against WBC interim champion Vergil Ortiz Jr., but when that bout failed to materialize, Zayas stepped in to take the fight.

"Long before I became a world champion, I always sought to face the biggest challenges in my division," Zayas said in a statement when the fight was announced. "Now, as the unified champion, I am ready to defend my world titles against one of the sport's biggest names."

During an open workout in New York on Monday, Ennis said he feels stronger at 154 pounds and is excited about the opportunity to fight for two titles against one of the division's top fighters.

"Whatever he thinks he does well, I do better," Ennis said. "You cannot jab better than me. You are not faster than me. You are not slicker than me. You are not stronger than me. Your defense is not better than mine. Your footwork is not better than mine. It's levels."

Can Zayas use his hand speed, close the distance and apply pressure to get inside and land enough punches to bank rounds against Ennis? Or will Ennis dictate the pace, use his power to keep Zayas at bay and create the openings he needs to dominate the fight and find the knockout he's looking for?

Former junior middleweight champion Sergio Mora, Hall of Fame boxing analyst Al Bernstein and former lightweight champion Ray Beltran break down how the fight could play out and offer their picks.

Editor's note: Content has been edited for brevity and clarity.

In his junior middleweight debut, Jaron Ennis, right, defeated Uisma Lima by first-round TKO in October 2025. Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing

Sergio Mora, retired former junior middleweight champion, current broadcast analyst

The matchup

I like the audacity of Zayas to take the fight against Ennis, but I don't like the decision, and I can give you an example why. To me, this is like when Canelo Alvarez at 23 years old decided to fight Floyd Mayweather and bit off more than he could chew. The majority of people didn't think he would win, and Alvarez ended up getting schooled by a great fighter. But he learned from that loss, made a huge payday and became an incredibly successful fighter because of it. I think Zayas at 23 is doing the same thing here. Ennis may not be Mayweather, but he is seen as a future pound-for-pound king. This is a calculated risk for Zayas, and I don't think he's going to get knocked out. The rewards far outweigh the risk, and he went for it.

How does Zayas win the fight?

Zayas has to be on the front foot, and I don't see him backing up. He's too big and strong to take a step back, unless he wants to. He's going to have to mix it up because Ennis is probably expecting a physical fight. Maybe Zayas can be physical to start but then box on the back foot and force Ennis to come to him. Use the jab. Surprise him with aggression and, if the rounds are close, really get physical. I could see Zayas piling up rounds that way, forcing Ennis to get a little bit reckless and run into something big.

How does Ennis win the fight?

I've seen so many great things with Ennis and I don't think there's anything he can't do. The only flaw people have discussed is that he gets hit more than he should. I've seen it, but he tends to roll really well with the punches. He can do whatever he wants. I've never seen him back up from a punch. Instead, he keeps coming. And he'll have to do a lot of that to win this fight. I wouldn't change nothing about my style if I'm Ennis.

X factor

The crowd might be a big factor in the fight, especially if the rounds are close. The fight is in New York with a Puerto Rican champion in Zayas. Ennis is going to have to beat Zayas definitively. He can't afford to start slow and he may have to take more chances because the crowd will likely be on Zayas' side.

Prediction: Ennis by unanimous decision.

Xander Zayas, right, defeated Abass Baraou by split decision in January to unify the WBA and WBO junior middleweight titles. Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Ray Beltran, retired former lightweight champion

The matchup

I don't think this is about a clash of styles as much as it is about the level of skills. Zayas is a really good fighter, but I think Ennis is a bit better. He's more elusive, accurate and powerful, even at this weight. To date, none of his opponents have been able to truly challenge Ennis. He makes a statement in almost every fight, while Zayas has been in tougher fights and hasn't quite left the same impression with his wins.

How does Zayas win the fight?

He's going to have to make this a street fight at some point. He has to be very aggressive, try to make it a brawl and almost be disrespectful to Ennis. But he also has to be careful because Ennis can carve him up with combinations. To beat a fighter like Ennis, you have to stay on top of him and close the distance. When there's distance is when Ennis is at his most dangerous.

How does Ennis win the fight?

I honestly think he can beat Zayas however he wants. He can win on the inside and he can win fighting on the outside. He knows how to adjust and change his style when he needs to. He can match Zayas well anywhere in the fight. Everything he does is on another level.

Prediction: Ennis by KO inside 10 rounds.

Jaron Ennis, left, is the favorite for the junior middleweight title fight against unified champion Xander Zayas on Saturday. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

Al Bernstein, boxing commentator and member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame

The matchup

Zayas is a fighter who clearly wants to take on the toughest challenges he can -- and that is really fascinating to me. Ennis is a super talented fighter that it seems some fighters have avoided. The irony of it all is that this could very well be the toughest challenge of Ennis' pro career. As far as the matchup goes, Ennis can fight in different ways. When I called his fights, he was a full-on attacker. He would get hit with punches and walk right through them. But recently he's shown he could box if and when he decided to. Zayas is a true boxer-puncher who can be very aggressive, and I think he has really good boxing skills. We have two men who can fight in either direction depending on when it suits them, and that could make for a fascinating tactical fight.

How does Zayas win the fight?

He has to be aggressive in spots because he's got that good hand speed and he's capable of fighting in bursts just like Ennis. I think he needs to approach this fight with enough calm to make sure that he doesn't walk into punches from Ennis because he's attacking wildly. I don't know if he wants to be in a pitch battle against Ennis. I think he's better off having bursts of offense and then trying to play the long game and bank rounds.

How does Ennis win the fight?

The elephant in the room is the perception that Ennis is the more powerful of the two fighters. And, to me, the big question is how does that factor into the fight? I think Ennis is going to want to test Zayas' chin early on. I want the "old" Ennis who used to come out like a maniac and test his opponents early on. He put a lot of people out by overwhelming them early. He will also have to be more defensive at points in the fight, but he needs to figure out early on if Zayas can handle his power.

X factor

It will be who deals with the power of the other fighter better. Both are strong, but who has the better punch resistance? Defense will be key in this fight. Both are super skilled offensively, but who can defend better will make the difference.

Prediction: I have Ennis, but the longer the fight goes, it starts to favor Zayas. Ennis deserves to be the favorite, but I don't know if I can sit here and say he's absolutely going to win.