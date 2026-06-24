Ben Whittaker vs. Richard Rivera: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, live stream, TV channel, full card

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Ben Whittaker (L) will fight for the first time in the U.S. this week. Gary Oakley/PA Images via Getty Images)

British light heavyweight Ben Whittaker will make his long awaited debut in the United States this weekend, taking on American Richard Rivera.

The fight will be on the undercard of Xander Zayas' super welterweight title defence against Jaron "Boots" Ennis at The Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

Here is everything you need to know about the fight.

When is Ben Whittaker vs. Richard Rivera?

The fight will take place on Saturday, July 27 local time, but Whittaker's fight and the main event likely won't be until the early hours of Sunday morning, July 28 in the UK.

How to watch Ben Whittaker vs. Richard Rivera

Whittaker vs. Suarez will be broadcast on DAZN in the UK.

An annual super-saver subscription costs £119.99 for 12 months. A Monthly Flexible pass, which can be cancelled at any time, costs £25.99.

With a subscription, the fight can be watched via the DAZN App, smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, games consoles and web browsers.

Ring walk time for Ben Whittaker vs. Richard Rivera

The ring walks for Whittaker and Rivera are schedule for 1.59 a.m. BST (8.59 p.m. ET, 5.59 p.m. PT).

The main event ring walks are set for 3.47am BST (10.47 p.m. ET, 7.47 p.m. PT).

Full event card

Title fight: Xander Zayas vs. Jaron Ennis, 12 rounds, for Zayas' WBA and WBO junior middleweight titles

Emiliano Vargas vs. Bryce Mills, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Ben Whittaker vs. Richard Rivera, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

Jahi Tucker vs. Euri Cedeno, 10 rounds, middleweights

Dennis Thompson vs. Edwin Rodriguez, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

Juanma Lopez De Jesus vs. Alberto Motos, 6 rounds, junior bantamweights

Quincey Williams vs. Jerome Baxter, 8 rounds, welterweights