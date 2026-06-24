Claressa Shields to face unified middleweight champ Kaye Scott

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Claressa Shields, ESPN's No. 1 pound-for-pound women's boxer and the current undisputed women's heavyweight champion, will return to the ring and challenge Kaye Scott for the WBC and WBA middleweight titles on Aug. 15 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta live on DAZN, Salita Promotions announced on Wednesday.

Fighting out of Flint, Michigan, Shields (18-0, 3 KOs) will drop down three weight classes from heavyweight to middleweight, where she hasn't competed since 2023 when she was the 160-pound division's undisputed champion. She has fought her last four contests at heavyweight and weighed as much as 174 pounds.

Shields, who has also been undisputed champion at junior middleweight, making her the only woman to hold the distinction across three weight classes, will drop 15 pounds to challenge Australia's Scott (5-1-1) in an effort to reclaim two of the world titles she held during her previous reign over the division.

"At this point in my career, every fight is about legacy," Shields said in a statement. "Every fight now is about pushing the boundaries of what's possible -- for myself, for women's boxing, and for the next generation coming behind me through Claressa Shields Promotions."

Shields, 31, last fought in February, where she successfully defended her undisputed heavyweight championship in a rematch with Franchon Crews Dezurn. A fight with unified welterweight champion Lauren Price was reportedly being discussed but never came to fruition. A fight with Mikaela Mayer was also teased but Mayer was recently confirmed to face Chantelle Cameron in a unified junior middleweight title fight on Aug. 29. Shields instead targeted another world champion in Scott, who is coming off of a majority decision win over Olivia Curry to claim the unified titles in December.

"Kaye Scott is a champion, and I respect what she's accomplished," Shields said. "But becoming undisputed at 160 pounds again starts with beating the best. That's always been my mindset. I don't chase easy fights, I choose meaningful ones."

Scott, 42, had an extensive amateur career before turning pro in 2023. She won her first four fights before suffering defeat against Desley Robinson in December 2024. After the loss, Scott battled Curry to a majority draw in Sept. 2025 before finally getting over the hump later that year. She now will look to make her first title defense against the two-time Olympic gold medalist, five-division world champion and self-proclaimed "G.W.O.A.T."

"I believe the bigger the challenge, the bigger the opportunity, and on August 15 I have the chance to show the world exactly what I'm capable of," Scott said. "I'm in the best shape of my life and ready to test myself against the very best. I'm excited, motivated and prepared to step into that ring and prove that I am the best middleweight in the world."