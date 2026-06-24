Eddie Hearn: No request for Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury to be held in United States

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There has been no request for the fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to be held in the United States despite mounting speculation that Las Vegas will host the British heavyweight clash, Eddie Hearn has told ESPN.

Joshua and Fury have signed deals with Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, who is bankrolling the bout.

The early indications were that either Wembley Stadium or Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, both in London, would host the fight.

However, there has been rising speculation that the fight, which is set to be broadcast on Netflix, could be staged in Las Vegas.

Hearn told ESPN that there has been no approach or conversation with Turki Alalshikh about moving the fight to the U.S.

While negotiating the contract with Alalshikh, Joshua requested for the fight to be held in Britain.

Eddie Hearn (right) said there have been no discussions with Turki Alalshikh (left) about staging Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury in the U.S. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

"When we signed the contract, it's very clear in the contract, the fight has to take place in the U.K. It's not: 'It might.' It has to," Hearn said.

"AJ was quite insistent on that because of the importance of the fight."

However, Hearn conceded that if a request is made and the contract is renegotiated, the fight could be staged in the U.S. or wherever Alalshikh wants it.

"We're partners with Turki Alalshikh," Hearn said. "He's paying the bill, and the bill is extortionate. So we want to allow him to be able to make it all work financially, but we would have to renegotiate the contract, and that will come with challenge and time.

"If he presents a reason and an opportunity that that fight should take place elsewhere, we're not going to be difficult about it."

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"People keep saying: 'Oh, what if this? What if that ...?' I don't care," Hearn added. "I'm in AJ's corner.

"All I want is that fight to take place because I know he's going to win. And when he wins, I couldn't give a f--- where it is and who's involved and who's not."

Alalshikh said this week that the location of the fight has not been decided.