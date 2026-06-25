MVPW-06: Terri Harper added to Chantelle Cameron-Mikaela Mayer undercard

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Terri Harper will return to the ring on August 29. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Former three-weight world champion Terri Harper will begin her comeback in Birmingham, England on August 29 on the MVPW-06 card, Most Valuable Promotions announced on Thursday.

Harper (16-3-2, 6 KOs) is coming off a defeat to Caroline Dubois in April and will face American contender Miranda Reyes (9-3-1, 3 KOs) as she plots her way back to title contention.

Having lost her WBO lightweight title to Dubois, Harper has made the move up to 140 pounds (junior welterweight) in search of another strap in a fourth division.

Katie Taylor, who will fight for the final time on Sept. 5 in Dublin, is the unified champion at 140 pounds.

Harper has previously held belts at junior featherweight (122 lbs), and junior middleweight (154 lbs) as well as lightweight.

"I'm excited for the quick turn around and grateful to be back out on such a great card," Harper said.

"It's an honour to be representing team UK alongside some of the best fighters. It's time to get back to winning ways and push for more world titles."

MVPW-06, headlined by a hugely anticipated clash between Cameron and Mayer, has been billed as UK vs. USA.

Dubois will defend her unified lightweight status against Amelia Moore.

"Terri Harper and Miranda Reyes are both proven world-class competitors with championship aspirations, making this a critical fight in the super lightweight division and another strong addition to a main card composed entirely of UK vs. USA matchups," MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian said in a statement.