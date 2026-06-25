Joe Cordina charged with assault, denied U.S. visa; out of Abdullah Mason fight

Joe Cordina has been denied entry to the United States. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

British boxer Joe Cordina has been charged with assault, police have confirmed, and denied a visa to the United States, with his scheduled fight against Abdullah Mason called off.

Cordina was set to fight Mason on July 4 for the WBO lightweight world title.

However, South Wales Police have confirmed the charges against Cordina, while the 34-year-old confirmed himself on social media that he had been refused a visa.

"Joseph Cordina, 34, from Pontprennau, has been charged with assault and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place. He is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on July 7," South Wales Police said.

Cordina took to social media on Thursday to confirm he had been denied entry to the U.S., saying he was "absolutely gutted."

He did not give a reason why he had not been granted a visa.

"Just to let everyone know that I'm not going to fight," Cordina said.

"It's not injuries, I've seen a lot of [reports] saying injuries, but there's no injuries. I've had a great camp. I was meant to fly over this week.

"A couple of days back, I went to the U.S. Embassy in London and they basically denied me a visa. I tried to explain certain things and I had all the paperwork to back it up and they wasn't having it. They basically told me: 'You ain't getting in.'

"It's out of my hands and I'm absolutely gutted to become a three-time, two-weight world champion, plus fight for a world title in America was a goal of mine. Feel bad for Abdullah, but obviously myself as well."

Cordina's promoter, Matchroom Boxing, did not immediately respond to ESPN's request for comment.