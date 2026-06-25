Floyd Mayweather bout vs. Mike Zambidis called off, per court docs

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Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight against Mike Zambidis in Greece on Saturday has been called off, according to federal court records filed Thursday.

The fight had been in question after CSI, an events company contracted to hold two other Mayweather fights, sued Mayweather in the Southern District of New York district court alleging breach of contract and filed an emergency injunction petition to halt the fight.

"Because Plaintiffs' Motion remains pending without a ruling, the Mayweather-Zambidis event will no longer proceed in Athens, Greece as planned on Saturday evening," attorney Melissa Glass wrote in a letter to the court. "Plaintiffs' commencement of this action and filing of the Motion, as well as their legal threats domestically and in Greece, have effectively stopped any promotion or distribution plans for the event and halted ticket sales."

Depending on the result of the injunction ruling, Glass' letter said Mayweather-Zambidis could be rescheduled. District Court Judge Vernon S. Broderick could still rule on the injunction. He said after oral arguments Wednesday he hoped to have a decision Thursday.

Prior legal filings in the case cited Ticketmaster stopping sales of tickets for the six-round exhibition in March. DAZN had been a potential broadcaster of the fight, but a court filing Thursday from promoter Keane Anis of Front Row said DAZN wanted to wait until the court made a decision before proceeding with showing the fight. On Wednesday, Glass told the court there was no current broadcaster set up for the fight.

Glass wrote "the fluid situation on the ground in Athens and significant damage to the commercial viability of the event" led to its cancellation.

Anis said in a supporting document that they had prepared to proceed with the fight had the legal matters been resolved "sufficiently in advance of the Event," but that it became "no longer commercially or operationally feasible to proceed."

Anis claimed the fight cancellation "has caused substantial practical, contractual, commercial and reputational harm to Front Row and numerous third parties" and they are unable to quantify the amount after.

Anis alleged Front Row spent or committed around $7 million on the fight and has paid Mayweather $3 million along with travel expenses for Mayweather's team. Additional deals could have made Mayweather at least $10 million off the Zambidis fight, according to the filing.

Mayweather's manager, Walter Jordan, alleged in a court filing Mayweather spent $250,000 of his own money for his training camp for the Zambidis fight and that money is not recoverable in the event of the fight's cancellation.

If the court still decides to grant the injunction, Mayweather's attorneys asked for a $15 million bond from CSI.