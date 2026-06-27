Xander Zayas-Jaron 'Boots' Ennis live updates, results and analysis

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Xander Zayas puts his WBA and WBO junior middleweight titles on the line against Jaron "Boots" Ennis on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York (DAZN, 8:30 p.m. ET).

Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs) won the WBO title with a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Garcia Perez in July 2025. He added the WBA belt with a split decision win over Abass Baraou in January.

"Long before I became a world champion, I always sought to face the biggest challenges in my division," Zayas said when the fight was announced in March. "Now, as the unified champion, I am ready to defend my world titles against one of the sport's biggest names."

Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs), a former unified welterweight champion, moved up to 154 pounds in October and defeated Uisma Lima by first-round TKO to claim the WBA interim belt. Although he enters the fight as the challenger, Ennis is a -500 favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

"I'm just excited to be fighting a guy who has two belts, one of the top guys in the division, and I'm ready to shut everybody up," Ennis said during an open workout Monday. "Those belts are coming back home to Philly.

"I'm the man in any division I fight in. I feel like I'm taking over boxing."

Andreas Hale is in Brooklyn with live coverage, including undercard results and round-by-round analysis of the main event.