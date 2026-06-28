Jake Paul keeps word, gives Ellie Scotney car for historic title

Promises are meant to be kept.
Just ask Jake Paul.
In April, Paul made an offer to British boxer Ellie Scotney she couldn't refuse: If the then-unified junior featherweight champion defeated Mayelli Flores to stay undefeated, he promised Scotney a car in her honor.
She took care of business. Scotney defeated Flores to remain 12-0 by unanimous decision on April 5 to take Flores' WBA belt and become Britain's youngest undisputed champion, male or female, at age 28.
The fight was scored 96-94, 100-90 and 100-90.
Paul kept his word.
On Saturday, Most Valuable Promotions, which Paul co-founded, posted a video on social media of Scotney receiving Paul's promise of a new vehicle.
The car she received? A Mercedes-Benz.
Jake Paul kept his word & got Ellie Scotney a brand new Mercedes for becoming UK's youngest undisputed champion in history🤯🚗🇬🇧— MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) June 27, 2026
Well deserved champ👑 pic.twitter.com/74u1KWftWG
"Jake Paul, honestly, I'm lost for words," Scotney said when thanking Paul.
She also made a promise of her own in return to Paul.
"When you're in London, I owe you an Uber," Scotney said.
Paul doubled up on his appreciation for Scotney under the post, writing: "Earned 100%."