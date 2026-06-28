          Jake Paul keeps word, gives Ellie Scotney car for historic title

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          • Kalan HooksJun 28, 2026, 01:48 AM

          Promises are meant to be kept.

          Just ask Jake Paul.

          In April, Paul made an offer to British boxer Ellie Scotney she couldn't refuse: If the then-unified junior featherweight champion defeated Mayelli Flores to stay undefeated, he promised Scotney a car in her honor.

          She took care of business. Scotney defeated Flores to remain 12-0 by unanimous decision on April 5 to take Flores' WBA belt and become Britain's youngest undisputed champion, male or female, at age 28.

          The fight was scored 96-94, 100-90 and 100-90.

          Paul kept his word.

          On Saturday, Most Valuable Promotions, which Paul co-founded, posted a video on social media of Scotney receiving Paul's promise of a new vehicle.

          The car she received? A Mercedes-Benz.

          "Jake Paul, honestly, I'm lost for words," Scotney said when thanking Paul.

          She also made a promise of her own in return to Paul.

          "When you're in London, I owe you an Uber," Scotney said.

          Paul doubled up on his appreciation for Scotney under the post, writing: "Earned 100%."