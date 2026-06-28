Jake Paul keeps word, gives Ellie Scotney car for historic title

Why Hearn believes Fury-Joshua fight should take place in the UK (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Promises are meant to be kept.

Just ask Jake Paul.

In April, Paul made an offer to British boxer Ellie Scotney she couldn't refuse: If the then-unified junior featherweight champion defeated Mayelli Flores to stay undefeated, he promised Scotney a car in her honor.

She took care of business. Scotney defeated Flores to remain 12-0 by unanimous decision on April 5 to take Flores' WBA belt and become Britain's youngest undisputed champion, male or female, at age 28.

The fight was scored 96-94, 100-90 and 100-90.

Paul kept his word.

On Saturday, Most Valuable Promotions, which Paul co-founded, posted a video on social media of Scotney receiving Paul's promise of a new vehicle.

The car she received? A Mercedes-Benz.

Jake Paul kept his word & got Ellie Scotney a brand new Mercedes for becoming UK's youngest undisputed champion in history🤯🚗🇬🇧



Well deserved champ👑 pic.twitter.com/74u1KWftWG — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) June 27, 2026

"Jake Paul, honestly, I'm lost for words," Scotney said when thanking Paul.

She also made a promise of her own in return to Paul.

"When you're in London, I owe you an Uber," Scotney said.

Paul doubled up on his appreciation for Scotney under the post, writing: "Earned 100%."