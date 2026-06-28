Report: Alvarez's title bout vs. Mbilli pushed to late October

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Canelo Alvarez's return to the ring will have to wait another month.

Alvarez's bout against WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli, scheduled for Sept. 12 in Riyadh, will be postponed to late October, according to Ring Magazine.

Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs) hasn't fought since losing his undisputed super middleweight titles to Terence Crawford last September. Following the loss, Alvarez opted for elbow surgery and was sidelined through the rest of the year and first half of 2026.

After Crawford retired in December and vacated the titles, Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs) was elevated from interim champion to full champion in January.

Alvarez's return was earmarked for the fall, and in April it was announced that he would challenge Mbilli for one of the titles he lost to Crawford.