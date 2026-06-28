Ennis stops Zayas to win WBO, WBA junior middleweight titles

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BROOKLYN, NY -- What started off as a one-sided shellacking turned into an entertaining slugfest that ended definitively, with Jaron "Boots" Ennis earning a seventh-round stoppage victory over Xander Zayas on Saturday night in front of a rabid crowd at Barclays Center.

Ennis scored three knockdowns en route to capturing Zayas' WBO and WBA junior middleweight titles.

In the weeks leading up to the fight, Ennis (36-0, 32 KOs) promised that he would have fun but eventually finish Zayas (23-1, 13 KOs) inside the distance. The fighting pride of Philadelphia did just that with an emphatic performance that secures his spot as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Ennis, a former unified welterweight champion, had been looking for his breakout performance against legitimate competition for several years and finally found it against Zayas, the youngest male world champion in the sport.

Zayas, 23, won the WBO title with a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Garcia Perez in July 2025 and added the WBA belt with a split decision win over Abass Baraou in January. Rather than look for any obligatory challenger, Zayas sought the biggest and best challenge, which ended up being Ennis.

Ennis made his junior middleweight debut last October, running roughshod over Uisma Lima with the intention to face Vergil Ortiz Jr. next. However, issues between Ortiz and his promoter, Golden Boy, threw a monkey wrench into those plans. Once the fight with Ortiz fell through, Ennis turned his attention to Zayas, who gladly obliged and accepted the challenge.

The fight looked like it was going to end as soon as it started, with Ennis starting off fast and whacking Zayas with combinations, spinning the champion to the canvas with a left hand in the opening round. Zayas rose and endured a blitzing from Ennis but managed to make it out of the round.

Ennis continued the attack, using his superior speed to routinely clip Zayas. Somehow, Zayas kept his head and summoned everything he had to punch his way back into the fight in Round 3.

Jaron "Boots" Ennis, left, scored knockdowns in Rounds 1, 5 and 7 in his emphatic victory over Xander Zayas on Saturday night. Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

With Ennis' confidence growing, Zayas steadied the ship and began darting right hands between Ennis' guard. Ennis shrugged off the first one, but the second got his attention and the third appeared to hurt him. In a Round of the Year candidate, Zayas began blasting Ennis with power shots as a strong Puerto Rican contingency in attendance rose to its feet and urged him on.

Ennis said he got caught being "lazy" and that lapse nearly cost him as Zayas continued to slam punches into his opponent to the deafening roar of the crowd.

Zayas continued to have success in Round 4 as Ennis became more responsible defensively while staying in the pocket and slugging it out.

"I got lazy a little bit," Ennis said of a wild Round 3. "I was trying to rush to get him out of there and he caught me."

The momentum swung back again in Round 5, with Ennis sending Zayas to the canvas with a brutal uppercut. Zayas was visibly hurt but refused to stay down, making it to his feet and surviving yet another round.

But it all came crashing down in Round 7, when Ennis met Zayas in the center of the ring and overwhelmed him with a vicious assault of punches. Eventually, the punishment became too much and Zayas took a knee, looked to his corner, shook his head and accepted defeat.

Although Zayas suffered his first defeat, he showed courage and proved he's a fighter who's here to stay by pulling himself off the canvas and fighting back.

"I'm not making any excuses tonight," Zayas said. "He won like a champion and I'll take some time off, spend time with my family and come back."